Police force unveils new tractor named Optimus Crime, thanks to 4-year-old Transformers fan

A police force in England has unveiled a new crime-fighting tractor named Optimus Crime after a local four-year-old — Transformers fan — took top honors in a naming competition.

Devon and Cornwall Police revealed the vehicle at the Devon County Show, British news service SWNS reported.

The tractor has been added to the force to help officers boost "rural engagement," the police department said, according to SWNS.

POLICE IN MAINE SHOW UP TO BOY'S HOUSE FOR MOST SURPRISING REASON: ‘CAN’T EVEN ARTICULATE'

Reuben (no last name given), age 4, won the naming competition held by police.

The local police force received over 500 entries as part of the competition, the group said, as SWNS noted.

"Drumroll, please ... After over 500 entries and a bumper crop of fantastic suggestions we have an official winner in the 'Name Our Tractor' competition, so please welcome to the team ... OPTIMUS CRIME!" the police force posted on Facebook on June 17.

The post continued, "Congratulations to Reuben (aged 4) who came up with the winning name; we invited him and his family down to Woofstock Festival at Powderham Castle this morning to give it the official thumbs up."

FAITH LEADER, DURING POLICE APPRECIATION WEEK, SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE HEROES IN A ‘VOCATION’ GIVEN BY GOD

The tractor, which is on loan to the department, will join the force's other tractor, named Robo Crop, as the BBC noted on June 1.

Officers were often asked by children for the name of the tractor, Police Constable Clarke Orchard told that outlet.

"So, we have decided to throw it open to the kids of Devon and Cornwall, send in your suggestions and give the tractor its official name," Orchard said.

Facebook users were tickled by the new name of the vehicle.

ACTOR-WRITER ROMA DOWNEY SAYS ‘MOON IS A SOURCE OF COMFORT’ THANKS TO HER DAD'S MESSAGES OF LOVE

"Love the name, well done, Reuben," one commenter posted.

Another said, "Brilliant name!!"

Another said, "Waste of time; they’ll never catch anyone in a chase in that, and also it would need blue lights to pull anyone over — not orange. Also, where would they put any prisoners?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Yet another commented on the police force's post, writing simply, "Why do you need a tractor?"

Devon and Cornwall form the far southwestern tip of England, "jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean," according to About-Britain.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is one of Britain's most popular tourist areas, with its long sandy beaches and very picturesque interior, with landscapes of moorland, hills and valleys," that site also says.