Poachers nailed after hiding fish in strange places, a first-ever bird species sighting and more hot reads

Lifestyle headlines from this week included stories focused on an odd fishing offense, a rare bird sighting, food, travel, family — and much more.

Wild nature & oddities

A teacher has made headlines in the bird community after photographing a rare species in Oregon that's believed to have been seen in the U.S. for the first time. Click here to get the story.

Environmental Conservation Officers on Long Island, New York, have been catching poachers after anglers were reeling out-of-season striped bass and hiding them in bizarre places. Click here to get the story.

American creations & discoveries

Officials with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced this week the remains of a 1909 shipwreck were discovered partially intact at the bottom of Lake Superior. Click here to get the story.

The Kentucky Derby debuted in 1875. The horse race was a vision of Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., grandson of American explorer William Clark, to revive the commonwealth's economy. Click here to get the story.

Popular brews & chews

Modelo Especial, brewed in Mexico, is the top-selling beer in the U.S. following years of growth and in the wake of backlash surrounding the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Click here to get the story.

Mochi donuts, a fusion of Japanese and American culinary traditions, are colorful, whimsical, Instagrammable and surging in popularity in the U.S. Click here to get the story.

Travel time

The roots of a heroic American life that grew to reach the heavens are found in New Concord, Ohio. The John and Annie Glenn Museum opened to the public for the 2024 season on May 1.

"This is where John Glenn spent his formative years," Hope Neal, assistant director of the museum, told Fox News Digital about the Marine Corps pilot, astronaut and senator. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

An adorable dog from South Padre Island, Texas, was spotted playing in the plantings outside a home — and nibbling on some colorful spring flowers. Click here to see the video.

Tule, a black bear at the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, shows the world his best giant panda impression while chomping on some tasty bamboo. Click here to see the video.

Family first

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Burlington, Kentucky, is celebrating a big "baby boom" as more than 15 officers welcomed a child within a one-year span. Click here to get the story.

Faith & values

Lauren Green, chief religion correspondent, writes about "Light for Today," a new devotional, and the importance of staying strong in God's love amid spiritual attacks. Click here to get the story.

As his new DVD, "An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood" — a concert filmed in Alabama — goes on sale to help America's veterans, the Grammy-winning singer shared his strong beliefs and faith in the U.S.A. Click here to get the story.