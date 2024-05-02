Sheriff's office celebrates major 'baby boom' as law enforcement poses for sweet photo with their 15 kids

Law enforcement officers in Kentucky are celebrating some adorable additions to their department as several deputies and sergeants all welcomed little ones within the span of a year.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Burlington grew by more than 15 as officers became parents to baby boys and girls.

A photo of the children posing with their parents was shared on the BSCO Facebook page, where roughly 3,000 users liked the post.

"We knew there would be a bunch of babies born at the same time, and we waited [to take a picture]," Sergeant Chris Hull, who welcomed his second daughter and appeared in the photo, told Fox News Digital.

"It will be fun going forward, seeing kids at the same age and having the families be together and help each other out," Hull added.

Major Philip Ridgell, BCSO's public information officer, said the "baby boom" occurred between 2022 and 2023, though the picture on social media shows the officers and their kids uniting recently for the very first time.

The image was shot by Kyla Scudder of Kyla Mae Photography, who volunteered to capture the image free of charge.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Auxiliary coordinated and organized the picture, Ridgell said.

"They're just an outstanding group of individuals who care about us and the community as a whole," Ridgell told Fox News Digital. "They deserve all the credit, as well as Kyla [the photographer]. We were just happy to participate as an agency."

Sgt. Nate Becker, who appeared in the photo with his first daughter, said the department is run as "one big family."

"Outside of work, a lot of department families get together, go on vacations together. The way my wife and I look at that photo is that our families continue to grow," Becker said, adding that he hopes the children develop a bond forever.

Deputy Jake Bolton not only posed in the photo with his first daughter — his wife is expecting a boy this year.

"As a department, it brings us closer together — especially having kids all the same age who continue to grow up together and continue to have good times," Bolton said.

Scudder said she volunteered to snap the photo after Hull's wife, Jordan Hull, told her about the idea.

"I was so glad she asked me to do it," Scudder, who regularly photographs couples, families and seniors, told Fox News Digital.

"I have a 7-month-old, so being able to do that was pretty cool."

"They do so much for our community … giving back in a way was really neat," she added.

Scudder said she'd be happy to photograph the department's next "baby boom" — a project that officials are already thinking about for the future.

Although 15 officers appeared in the photo that was posted on social media, there were more officers who were part of the baby boom who weren't in the shot, Scudder noted.