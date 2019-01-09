Pizza Hut announces expansion to beer delivery program

Pizza Hut on Monday announced the latest expansion of its effort to deliver customers a classic combo – pizza and beer.

“The expansion continues – and isn’t expected to stop – with Pizza Hut adding more restaurants to its category-first beer delivery program,” the restaurant chain said in a news release.

The development comes roughly a month before Super Bowl LIII, which Pizza Hut said is “one of the busiest days of the year for” it.

“As the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” Marianne Radley, who is the chief brand officer of Pizza Hut, said in the news release. “We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well poised to take on more markets in the coming year.”

The NFL and Pizza Hut announced in February last year that the restaurant chain would replace Papa John’s as the league’s official pizza sponsor.

The company kicked off a “beer delivery pilot program” in December 2017 in Arizona, and five months later, added parts of California, Pizza Hut said.

By the middle of January, the program is set to include about 300 restaurants located in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and more Pizza Hut restaurants in California and Arizona.