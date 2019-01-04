Pizza Hut UK tries to 'ruin' Piers Morgan's day with vegan pizza tweet

Now that’s a lot of spam.

Reps for Pizza Hut’s UK branch weren’t going to let Piers Morgan’s recent, cheesy jabs at veganism slide, as the fast-food chain quickly called for Twitter users to spam the media host with excessive social media tags after he poked fun at a vegan sausage.

On Jan. 2, the 53-year-old Brit called out a new menu item from Gregg's bakery, a vegan sausage roll.

"Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns," the ever-opinioned commentator wrote in a post that has since been liked over 25,000 times.

“Oh hello Piers, we've been expecting you,” reps for Gregg’s quickly responded to Morgan’s fighting words.

Other fast-food chains quickly jumped into the conversation as well.

“Like our pals at the sausage roll place, we’ve been expecting you. Don’t worry Piers, you can still get McNuggets in your Happy Meal!” McDonald’s wrote on Twitter.

"Sorry we're late to the party guys (holiday hangover!), @piersmorgan we've reserved you a table," TGI Friday's UK chimed in, promoting their new vegan burger.

Pizza Hut, meanwhile, clapped back with less forgiveness.

“Here's a picture of our new vegan Pizza. Everyone tag Piers Morgan in it to ruin his day. Feel free to join in, @GreggsOfficial” the chain wrote on Twitter on Jan. 3.

Hundreds of tags (likely prompting notifications) later, Morgan finally relented to the cause on Jan. 4.

“This is corporate bullying specifically designed to damage my mental health. I'm now a vegan victim,” he quipped online.