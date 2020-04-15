Photographer recreates wedding scenes entirely out of LEGOs during quarantine

A UK photographer has painstakingly created an entire set of wedding ceremony snaps in lockdown – using LEGO.

Chris Wallace, 36, found his wedding bookings canceled or postponed when strict lockdown measures were introduced by the government last month.

Finding himself with some free time on his hands, Wallace decided to use his skills and equipment to recreate a ceremony with the plastic figures lying around the house.

He collected together his figurines and recreated popular staged photos from most weddings.

Wallace spent several hours preparing for the shoot including printing off the grooms' suit for it to be hung on a small coat hanger in the set of pre-wedding snaps.

Bride Florence was walked down the aisle by a Harry Potter figurine, while Ghostbusters, Chewbacca and a 1980 Lego spaceman stood at the altar with groom Fred.

Wallace even used a drone to give the newlyweds a bird's eye view of the city of Middlewich, Cheshire, in their first activity as man and wife.

He then snapped the figures at the after-party -- making sure guests adhered to social distancing on the dance floor.

Wallace said: "I've found myself with quite a bit of free time on my hands and thought it'll be a fun thing to do.

"I started Florence and Fred's wedding journey with a pre-shoot on the beach during sunset in front of my computer screen after I typed 'sunset' into Google.

"As you can see from their first photo, we were blessed with that incredible sky," he said to SWNS.

"Along with his groomsmen, he enjoyed a drink prior to the ceremony.

"Florence, unfortunately, had to get ready on her own as her bridesmaids were in isolation and due to inflated prices were far too expensive to buy from Amazon!

"The ceremony was held outdoors in the most gorgeous of settings, filled with the greenest of plastic leaves and most colorful plastic flowers.

"The sun was out throughout the ceremony which wasn't ideal for the registrar as she was part squid but was great for everyone else.

"After the ceremony, Fred surprised Florence with a drone flight.

"I suppose Florence was delighted to get some fresh air especially after self-isolating for the past four weeks."

Wallace, who has been a photographer for over a decade, came up with the idea of recreating a shoot when he found himself slowly running out of work four weeks ago.

Weddings were initially restricted to just five guests at the beginning of social distancing measures before social gatherings were completely banned at the end of March.

After spending a couple of hours snapping the ceremony, he took to using his drone to fly the newlyweds over his hometown.

Wallace, from Middlewich, Cheshire, said: "I tried drawing upon the experiences I had with weddings, trying to capture the big moments while making it seem natural.

"When you're at a wedding, you try to capture poignant moments when everyone is busy.

"I tried to do it with this, especially with the wedding party afterwards. Funnily enough, it was easier dealing with these wedding parties -- there were no bridezillas barking orders."

With current lockdown measures expecting to be extended at least to the end of May, Wallace says he is planning to do another shoot around the couples' honeymoon.

He said: "I'm open to suggestions so if anyone has any ideas feel free to get in touch.

"I just want to thank Florence and Fred for having me along to capture their special day. They were amazing to work with," he said. "They were both so easy to work with and took direction very well!"