Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

Photo of McDonald's PlayPlace triggers social media firestorm

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A "heartbreaking" photo of a McDonald's PlayPlace (not pictured) in Tennessee has gone viral for one reason.

A "heartbreaking" photo of a McDonald's PlayPlace (not pictured) in Tennessee has gone viral for one reason. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'UPSETTING'– An X post of a McDonald's PlayPlace in Franklin, Tennessee, has gone viral after a customer's photo showed two screens at the location. Social media users share their reactions.

MAHA GUIDANCE – USDA Secretary Rollins and HHS Secretary Kennedy announced that they are reviewing the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans report, which will be changed and released this year.

FIRING BACK– Southwest has customers sounding off after the airline announced an end to its checked bag policy, leading some flyers to say they'll "boycott" the airline.

Southwest baggage policy change and customer response

Southwest Airlines has announced it will no longer offer two free checked bags to all customers, and airline passengers are venting their frustration. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

CATCHING ZZZs - Searching for a better night's rest? Try these five sleep aids on Amazon to relax your way to sleep. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

Deals