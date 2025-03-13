Photo of McDonald's PlayPlace triggers social media firestorm

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'UPSETTING'– An X post of a McDonald's PlayPlace in Franklin, Tennessee, has gone viral after a customer's photo showed two screens at the location. Social media users share their reactions.

MAHA GUIDANCE – USDA Secretary Rollins and HHS Secretary Kennedy announced that they are reviewing the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans report, which will be changed and released this year.

FIRING BACK– Southwest has customers sounding off after the airline announced an end to its checked bag policy, leading some flyers to say they'll "boycott" the airline.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

CATCHING ZZZs - Searching for a better night's rest? Try these five sleep aids on Amazon to relax your way to sleep. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION