Try these 5 sleep aids for quality rest

Blend, chew or sip your way to sleeping through the night

By Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Sleep aids can help put you in the right frame of mind for quality rest.

Sleep aids can help put you in the right frame of mind for quality rest. (iStock)

Many of us suffer from insufficient sleep, night after night, putting our physical health at risk. Sleep deprivation is linked to numerous health problems like high blood pressure, weight gain and heart disease.   

In fact, a recent Sleep Foundation survey said that 37% of U.S. adults slept worse in 2023 than in previous years. People are desperate to find solutions on the internet. The term "sleep" reached an all-time high as a search topic, according to Google Trends.

If you want to put an end to nights spent tossing and turning, this list is for you. Here are five trending supplements to help you get that recommended 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly. 

Moon Juice - Magnesi-Om: $44

    Grab Magnesi-Om and try a sleepy girl mocktail.  (Ulta)

    Try building magnesium in your system with these capsules. (Amazon)

Magnesi-Om is the key ingredient in the TikTok-trending sleepy girl mocktail that promises better sleep. Magnesi-Om is a high-dose magnesium powder supplement that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health and regularity. Unlike most magnesium supplements, Magnesi-Om contains L-theanine for brain health benefits. Try these Magnesium chelate tablets, $16.16 on Amazon, to help boost your magnesium levels. 

Apothekary’s Do Not Disturb: $39

    This supplement blends holy basil, mucuna pruriens, lucuma, ceylon cinnamon and rose. (Apothekary)

    Mix this supplement into water.  (Walmart)

Smooth away stress and anxiety with the help of Apothekary’s Do Not Disturb supplement. This sleep is made from a blend of holy basil, mucuna pruriens, lucuma, ceylon cinnamon and rose that promote deeper, more restful sleep. Natural Vitality CALM Sleep Magnesium Supplement Drink Mix, available for $19.30 at Walmart, is formulated with relaxing magnesium, L-theanine, calming GABA and melatonin. These sleep supplements work together to help your muscles relax before bed. Just mix it with water for a relaxing bedtime beverage.

5-HTP: on sale for $20.69

Original price: $22.99

5-HTP can help you fall asleep quicker.

5-HTP can help you fall asleep quicker. (Amazon)

DR EMIL NUTRITION 200 MG 5-HTP stands out for its blend of ingredients. The supplement combines 200 mg of 5-HTP, a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that may help with a "feel-good" feeling, with SAM-e, serotonin synthesizers and L-Tryptophan. Reviewers like the quality, effectiveness and value of the 5-HTP PLUS. According to this Mount Sinai study, 5-HTP was seen to help people fall asleep quicker and more deeply than those who took a placebo.

Sleep gummies: on sale for $13.50

Original price: $17.99

    Olly's sleep gummies get great reviews for their effectiveness. (Amazon)

    Lemme sleep gummies blend melatonin with other herbs so you can rest better. (Ulta)

OLLY Sleep Gummies come highly reviewed for their effectiveness on mild sleep problems. The gummies blend melatonin with L-theanine and botanicals to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Try the Lemme Sleep Gummies, $30 at Ulta, which also blend melatonin into each serving to help regulate your sleep-wake cycles.

Yogi Tea - Bedtime bundle: $24.84

    Yogi bedtime tea relaxes you. (Amazon)

    Try this valerian-based tea that has a pleasant lavender taste. (Walmart)

Warm up your evening with a cup of this Yogi Tea - Bedtime. This sleepy tea blend combines a soothing passion flower with a relaxing chamomile flower, licorice, cardamom and cinnamon. Relax and unwind with a cup of Yogi Bedtime tea. Plus, every tea bag comes with an uplifting message. Or try the Pukka Night Time Herbal Tea, $22.49 for a four-pack, for a blend of chamomile, lavender and valerian.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

