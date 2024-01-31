Try these 5 sleep aids for quality rest

Many of us suffer from insufficient sleep, night after night, putting our physical health at risk. Sleep deprivation is linked to numerous health problems like high blood pressure, weight gain and heart disease.

In fact, a recent Sleep Foundation survey said that 37% of U.S. adults slept worse in 2023 than in previous years. People are desperate to find solutions on the internet. The term "sleep" reached an all-time high as a search topic, according to Google Trends.

If you want to put an end to nights spent tossing and turning, this list is for you. Here are five trending supplements to help you get that recommended 7 to 9 hours of shut-eye nightly.

Magnesi-Om is the key ingredient in the TikTok-trending sleepy girl mocktail that promises better sleep. Magnesi-Om is a high-dose magnesium powder supplement that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health and regularity. Unlike most magnesium supplements, Magnesi-Om contains L-theanine for brain health benefits. Try these Magnesium chelate tablets, $16.16 on Amazon , to help boost your magnesium levels.

Smooth away stress and anxiety with the help of Apothekary’s Do Not Disturb supplement. This sleep is made from a blend of holy basil, mucuna pruriens, lucuma, ceylon cinnamon and rose that promote deeper, more restful sleep. Natural Vitality CALM Sleep Magnesium Supplement Drink Mix, available for $19.30 at Walmart, is formulated with relaxing magnesium, L-theanine, calming GABA and melatonin. These sleep supplements work together to help your muscles relax before bed. Just mix it with water for a relaxing bedtime beverage.

DR EMIL NUTRITION 200 MG 5-HTP stands out for its blend of ingredients. The supplement combines 200 mg of 5-HTP, a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that may help with a "feel-good" feeling, with SAM-e, serotonin synthesizers and L-Tryptophan. Reviewers like the quality, effectiveness and value of the 5-HTP PLUS. According to this Mount Sinai study , 5-HTP was seen to help people fall asleep quicker and more deeply than those who took a placebo.

OLLY Sleep Gummies come highly reviewed for their effectiveness on mild sleep problems. The gummies blend melatonin with L-theanine and botanicals to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Try the Lemme Sleep Gummies, $30 at Ulta , which also blend melatonin into each serving to help regulate your sleep-wake cycles.

