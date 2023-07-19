Pearl the camel spotted scarfing down a hoagie roll in downtown Philadelphia: video

A ravenous camel name Pearl was spotted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, munching on a baguette roll in a comical viral video.

The camel was spotted in the City of Brotherly Love at noon Monday with a number of passersby stopping to gawk at the large mammal. The majestic animal was accompanied by its handler and two young girls in matching green dresses.

The video posted by Sarah McAnulty captured Pearl snag rolls, known in Philly as a hoagie, from a basket and guzzle chunks of the it down. Pearl's handler is slow to react, allowing the camel to cure his cravings, before ripping the roll from the camel's mouth and discarding it.

MAINE WILDLIFE AUTHORITIES FIND 6 DEAD WILD DUCKS THAT TESTED POSITIVE FOR BIRD FLU

Onlookers are seen smiling at the peculiar scene on the busy Philadelphia street.

According to Philly Voice, the camel’s appearance caused some confusion, with police initially saying it was part of an advertisement for Nike.

PET RABBITS ARE SO POPULAR IN ONE CITY, 'LUXURY BUNNY RESORTS' HAVE POPPED UP TO CATER TO THEM

A spokesperson for children’s clothing company, Petit Clair, later reached out to the local station to say that the unusual animal was not involved with a Nike campaign, but participating in a back-to-school photo shoot for the clothing company. Petit Clair did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At Petit Clair we like to push the limits of our campaigns, and it was kind of like a mix of inspiration images that our creative team came up with," Joanne Vaillancourt told Philly Voice. "I mean, who would imagine a camel walking the streets with backpacks and hey why not have him eating baguettes?"