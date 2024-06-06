Everything you need to build your cat a catio this year

Having indoor cats may keep them safe, but it doesn’t mean your cats don’t want some time outside. You can keep your cats from escaping but give them the freedom they want with a catio.

This list has a few pre-built catios for anyone willing to spend a little extra money to save themselves the work. If you want to customize your catio and build it on your own, you need a few key materials, which are also included below. You can get the items on the list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Pre-built catios

If your cat is a little more used to the outdoors and you trust them not to be escape artists, a mesh catio is the perfect affordable catio. You can put it anywhere in the yard, and it provides plenty of space for playing and relaxing. You can find a mesh catio right on Amazon.

Similar to metal dog crates, a catio made of metal is easy to put up and is relatively durable. This metal crate catio from Amazon holds up to three cats and has three sturdy levels for cats to hang out on.

You can get a pre-built catio you can attach to the side of your house, deck or porch. An attachable catio from Amazon easily attaches, leaving space for windows and doors. Plus, you get pre-built shelves and a secure roof and door.

Build your own catio

The first step of building a catio is to frame it out. How much wood and the size you get largely depends on how big you plan to go with the catio. Smaller catios for just a couple of cats are obviously going to be more affordable than a catio mansion.

Common sizes of lumber you’ll need are 2x4s and 1x1s, which make strong frames. You can order both options online at Lowe's.

Fencing wire works best for the walls since it gives your cats the ability to look out, but is meant to keep animals from getting through. You can buy rolls of fending wire at Amazon or Lowe's for less than $100.

Your cat will love a few shelves to jump up and perch on while they’re watching the surrounding views. Amazon has a set of stepping stairs, so your cats can easily move around the catio. Amazon also has a whole set of shelves in different sizes made specifically for cats. Find even more unique cat shelf shapes from Chewy.

A catio roof can be made of pretty much anything, but greenhouse plastic or metal sheeting works especially well. Plastic allows more light to get in, but metal is going to be more durable during bad weather.

Find greenhouse plastic at Amazon or Lowe's. Metal roofing is also best bought by the sheet at Lowe's.

Some of the best flooring for a catio is carpet that cats can scratch. You can find an adhesive scratching mat you can just stick on the base of the catio to give your cats something extra for entertainment.

Amazon has a roll of adhesive mat for less than $15 and Walmart has a slightly larger roll for slightly more than $15.

A cat tree will be a big hit with any cat. They add extra space for your cats to play and scratch and can be the focal point of any catio. You can find a three-tier catio on Amazon or Chewy.

Make sure your cat is well hydrated when they spend hot days lying in the sun in the catio. A water fountain keeps the water moving and encourages your cat to drink.

Chewy has a small plastic flower fountain cats will love. You can also get a battery-powered water fountain from Amazon.

If your catio isn’t outside a window, you’ll need an easy way for your cats to access the space. A cat door can be put in any door or wall to give your cat a spot to enter the catio. You can get easy-install options from Chewy or Amazon.