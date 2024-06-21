Take your hikes up to the next level with this outdoor adventure gear

You’ve been hiking for a while now, and you’re ready to ditch the day backpack and walking sneakers for more advanced equipment. But where do you start? We’ve got a list of gear that’ll take your hike from a casual stroll to a days-long adventure!

If you’ve wanted to upgrade your hiking gear, we’ve got everything from the shoes you need to the sleeping accommodations you’ve been looking for.

A backpacking pack can store more food, drinks and camping items, helping you hike over the course of multiple days. Instead of just a daypack that holds some water and granola bars, a hiking backpack has compartments and plenty of space, plus it’s built to be easily carried.

High Sierra has an assortment of packs that can hold hiking poles, water bottles, food, a tent and much more. L.L. Bean has a vintage-looking rucksack with more pockets than you can possibly fill.

When you’re going over rough terrain, trekking poles help you keep your balance. Long distance hikers should always have a pair of trekking poles on them. Amazon and L.L. Bean both have hiking poles that are collapsible and easy to pack.

Do you plan to spend the night when you hike? If so, a hammock tent that easily attaches to a couple of trees makes the perfect, safe sleeping place. These tents are set up like hammocks, but provide the covering of a tent. Amazon has different size Tentsile hammock tents, a popular, durable brand.

Gaiters slide up over your shoes or boots when you’re hiking and are waterproof. They protect your legs and shoes from ticks, debris, water and sticks on the ground. L.L. Bean has a pair that come in multiple colors and fit over most shoes and boots for year-round wear. Amazon has a slightly thicker pair of gaiters made for winter books and cold-weather hiking.

When you need more traction when hiking over rocks, snow or ice, you can slide microspikes over the bottom of your hiking boots. Microspikes are affordable ways to stay safe while you hike. Grab a pair from Amazon or Walmart.

Boonie hats offer protection that most other hats don’t. With a wide brim and a breathable fabric, these hats are ideal for hiking. Most of them also come with a strap that makes carrying it easy, even when you’re not wearing it.

You can get boonie hats from Columbia that are sweat-wicking and provide optimal shade. L.L. Bean also sells boonie hats that have built-in bug-repellent treatment and UPF 50+ sun protection.

Long hikes call for a hydration pack instead of a plain old water bottle. These packs are strapped over your back like a small backpack or vest and have a drinking tube hooked up to bladders filled with water. You’ll have plenty of water on your hike with a hydration pack from Amazon or Nathan Sports.

A cheap pair of hiking boots will only get you so far. After hiking regularly, your beginner pair will likely wear through. Opt for a higher-end pair of hiking boots that provide more support and will last longer.

You can find Lowa hiking boots online at Amazon in a variety of colors. La Sportiva also sells colorful, comfortable and long-lasting boots.

The longer you’re in the wilderness, the greater your chances of an accident happening. An emergency kit will help you prepare for any situation that happens when you’re out on the trails. Amazon has a 250-piece kit with band-aids, a pocket knife, flashlight and everything in between.

Adventure Medical Kits also sells easily-packable kits for various hiking levels. You can get one for backpacking, conducting wilderness tours, mountain climbing and just hiking short trails.

Hikers that bring along four-legged companions can take advantage of hands-free leashes built for hiking. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a Ruff Wear leash with a fanny pack, flashing light and hand-free belt.

Amazon also has a hands-free leash that comes with a pack you wear around your waist. It has compartments for a water bottle, snacks and your keys and wallet.