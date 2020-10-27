Oregon sheriff's deputies help hitchhiker safely get to and from court appearance

Need a ride?

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Oregon recently partnered to help a hitchhiker safely travel to and from a court appearance, after learning the man was attempting to walk over 200 miles to stand before the judge.

In a now-viral post shared to Facebook, the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office explained that a deputy learned about a hitchhiker named Marvin, who was walking from Portland to Pendleton one night last week in order to make his 8 a.m. court date the following morning.

An Oregon State Trooper had given Marvin a courtesy ride from milepost 118 to Arlington, and the deputy felt compelled to offer assistance as well. Aware that the man had “long way to go, and not a lot of time to get there” on his 213-mile journey, the deputy drove Marvin to a Morrow County truck stop to shorten the trek.

The sheriff’s office learned the next day that Marvin successfully made the court appearance, but unfortunately found himself stuck when his ride didn’t show.

“We knew the temperatures were dropping and would be unsafe to walk all the way back to Portland from Pendleton, so multiple agencies teamed up to make sure Marvin made it safely back,” the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office wrote.

From there, Office Sgt. Braun of the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Redden of the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Yoon of the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Mitro of the Oregon State Police Trooper relayed to drive the man back to his final destination of Troutdale.

At one point during the trip, Marvin and two of the law enforcement officers stopped to take a selfie that has since gone viral with 4,000 likes and 1,600 shares.

In posting the news, the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office praised the “amazing working relations” with other local agencies in safely getting the man where he had to go.

Commenters said they were moved by the tale, highlighting that you never know where you'll make a new friend.

“[I used to] hear about things like that all the time from my parents and grandparents,” one said of the feel-good news. “God bless each and every one of them!”

“Glad he made it safely with your help!” another echoed. “That would be one long, cold walk!”