Person in police custody donates lottery winnings to department, tells officers to buy 'decent coffee'

Somebody wasn’t too happy with the joe served in jail.

A person who recently spent the night in police custody in England surprised the local department with a sarcastic thank you note and winning lottery tickets following their stint, requesting that officers use the prize money for better coffee.

One daring detainee spent a night behind bars at the Parkside station of the Cambridgeshire Police last week for reasons undisclosed, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports, and anonymously mailed an unexpected letter to the force soon after.

MAN WINS $200G LOTTERY TICKET AFTER BUYING MAC AND CHEESE FOR DINNER

In a thank-you note calling the recipient a “little star," the handwritten note inside read: “Dear Police, the coffee and food was s---, therefore go get a coffe [sic].” Included were two scratched-off lottery tickets worth a grand total of $11.73.

Sharing the surprise, the Cambridgeshire Police struck back on Facebook, writing "We take all feedback seriously and that includes the food and drink served in our cells,” per SWNS. "Thank you to the author of this card who took the time to review their recent stay with us at Parkside, and even bought us a couple of scratch cards in the hope we’d use the winnings to purchase some decent coffee."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"We’ll keep the coffee as it is for now in the hope you won’t visit again and donate the winnings to a local charity,” they said.

A spokesperson for the department likened the detainee to “all good restaurant critics” in choosing to remain anonymous in delivering their review, BBC reports. For coffee snobs curious about what brand of joe was served, the spokesperson described it as "the best value for the taxpayer".

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE