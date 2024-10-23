Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Oldest person in the US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115 years old in Houston

Elizabeth Francis, who was born in 1909, died peacefully on Tuesday night

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
92-year-old becomes oldest person to cross Grand Canyon rim to rim Video

92-year-old becomes oldest person to cross Grand Canyon rim to rim

Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, 92, set a Guinness World Record when he made a 24-mile hike across the Grand Canyon last October. (KSAZ)

Elizabeth Francis, the oldest person in the U.S., died peacefully at the age of 115 on Tuesday.

Francis was the third-oldest person in the world at the time of her death, according to LongeviQuest, a database on the world’s oldest people.

"Ms. Elizabeth was a Houstonian icon and a cherished member of the community," a news release from the database said.

Francis was born on July 25, 1909, and lived through 20 US Presidents, with her first being former President William Howard Taft.

TEXAS WOMAN TURNS 115, MAKING HER THE OLDEST LIVING PERSON IN THE US

Elizabeth Francis

Francis was the third-oldest person in the world at the time of her death. She lived most of her life in Houston. (Ethel Harrison)

While born in Louisiana, Francis was a long-time Houston, Texas resident. She lived with her 95-year-old daughter, Dorothy Williams, and her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison.

TEXAS WOMAN CELEBRATES HER 114TH BIRTHDAY, ATTRIBUTING HER LONG LIFE TO GOD: 'JUST THE LORD KEEPING ME HERE'

Francis first moved to Houston after her mother died when she was 11, and she and her five siblings were sent to different homes. She was raised by her aunt and has lived there since.

She never drove a car, but she worked outside the home, running the coffee shop at a TV station in Houston during the 1970s and 80s.

Ben Myers (pictured far right) of LongeviQuest, a global research organization that tracks human longevity, gathers with Elizabeth Francis' family members and presents her award as the oldest living American in the U.S. 

Ben Myers (pictured far right) of LongeviQuest, a global research organization that tracks human longevity, gathers with Elizabeth Francis' family members and presents her award as the oldest living American in the U.S.  (Ethel Harrison)

Ben Meyers, the CEO of LongeviQuest, previously told Fox News Digital that Francis was sustained by her family and her community.

"One thing that she really is an example of more than almost anybody else I've met is just family and community," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Elizabeth Francis smiling in bed

Francis previously attributed her long life to her faith. (Ethel Harrison)

Francis attended the same church for years and was an active member.

"She lives at home, and she's the oldest person in the world to live at home. It's really pretty extraordinary. Also, the community that she has through her church. So there [are] really active families and communities. It's very difficult for people to reach that age in isolation," Meyers added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis has three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. 

Fox News Digital's Gretchen Eichenberg contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Deals