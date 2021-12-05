Ohio driver keeps one hand on wheel, catches baby with other as wife gives birth in passenger seat

Ryan Emge is a multitasker: He caught his newborn baby girl with one hand while driving Friday when his wife gave birth in the passenger seat on the way to a hospital, according to a report.

"I had kind of a freak-out and I was like, ‘Honey, do you want me to pull over? What do I do here?’ And she’s like, ‘No, keep going, we need to get to the hospital,’" Emge told FOX 19 of Cincinnati. "The baby started coming out, so I just reached over with my hand and I caught the baby."

The Cincinnati-area resident said his wife Kelli "took her seatbelt off, put her knees on the seat facing the back and started giving birth in the passenger seat while I was driving on the highway."

Emge called his wife’s composure the "most impressive thing I’ve ever seen. She just handled the whole thing.

Sleeping peacefully in her mother's arms during the post-birth interview, baby Rebecca seemed unfazed by the exciting way she came into the world.

Kelli Emge added that Rebecca "made it evident that she was coming and not waiting" during the drive, according to FOX 19.