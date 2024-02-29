Odd thrift store donation prompts evacuations, plus gator charges at Florida couple

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
RARE DONATION – A citizen dialed 911 after an unexpected thrift store donation fueled concerns and later prompted evacuations by police. Continue reading...
'TROPHY-SIZE' TIE – A fisherman recently reeled in a bright-colored catch to tie a record that was first set in Georgia 10 years ago. Continue reading...
SNEAK ATTACK – A resident in Florida captured the moment when an alligator lunged at a couple who was riding in a golf cart before the vehicle nearly capsized into a pond. Continue reading...
PATIO PURCHASES – Check out these 10 patio items if you're looking to revamp your outdoor space – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...
LESSONS FROM BUSH – Why George W. Bush has re-earned the public's respect post-presidency, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...
QUICK Q&A – California-based senior correspondent Claudia Cowan reveals her favorite story and how she keeps track of her grown kids. Continue reading...
SALTY TALE – This New York City sandwich tells the story of American immigrant success. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
