Odd thrift store donation prompts evacuations, plus gator charges at Florida couple

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split image of grenade and Value Village exteriors

A 911 caller from a thrift store told police on Monday that there was an apparent explosive device that was discovered by staff. (Abbotsford Police Department / Google Maps)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

RARE DONATION – A citizen dialed 911 after an unexpected thrift store donation fueled concerns and later prompted evacuations by police. Continue reading...

'TROPHY-SIZE' TIE – A fisherman recently reeled in a bright-colored catch to tie a record that was first set in Georgia 10 years ago. Continue reading...

SNEAK ATTACK – A resident in Florida captured the moment when an alligator lunged at a couple who was riding in a golf cart before the vehicle nearly capsized into a pond. Continue reading...

Split image of gator walking and gator charging at golf cart

A couple was recently pursued by an alligator while riding in a golf cart in Ave Maria, Florida. (Denise Prues via Storyful)

PATIO PURCHASES – Check out these 10 patio items if you're looking to revamp your outdoor space – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

LESSONS FROM BUSH – Why George W. Bush has re-earned the public's respect post-presidency, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – California-based senior correspondent Claudia Cowan reveals her favorite story and how she keeps track of her grown kids. Continue reading...

Claudia Cowan Dana Perino Short Questions

This week, Dana Perino has "Short Questions" for Claudia Cowan. (Fox News/Claudia Cowan)

SALTY TALE – This New York City sandwich tells the story of American immigrant success. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.