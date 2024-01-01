Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

6 chilling nonfiction crime books that provide shocking accounts of true stories

Ted Bundy, Charles Manson, Richard Ramirez have been the subjects of many true-crime books

By Ashlyn Messier
Published
There's a certain allure to true-crime stories that draws in readers. 

Some true-crime books tell stories otherwise untold — while others provide a unique perspective on highly publicized crimes. 

The authors who pen these eerie stories often interview people who were close to the crime, and sometimes even the murderer themselves. 

Some draw from their personal experience with the case or even with the killer.

Below are a handful of bestselling nonfiction true-crime books that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

Man reading on couch

True-crime books often provide a new take and deeper dive into well-known cases. (iStock)

  1. "In Cold Blood," Truman Capote
  2. "Helter Skelter," Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry
  3. "The Stranger Beside Me," Ann Rule
  4. "Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez," Philip Carlo
  5. "American Predator," Maureen Callahan
  6. "The Devil in the White City," Erik Larson

1. ‘In Cold Blood,’ Truman Capote

"In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote tells the terrifying 1959 murder of the Clutter family.

The four members of the Clutter family lived in Holcomb, Kansas

There were very few clues left behind about the mysterious murders.

Upon hearing about the case, Capote headed to Kansas to write about the crime. He gathered information through interviewing residents of the town and talking with investigators. 

After all of his interviews, he had gathered thousands of pages of notes to use in his true-crime novel — or a work of "creative nonfiction," as some have called it.

Capote spent about six years working on this book, which became one of the best-selling true-crime books in history. It was originally published in the New Yorker magazine and was put out as a book in 1966.

Woman reading book

True crime is a popular genre among readers. (iStock)

2. ‘Helter Skelter,’ Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry

With more than 7 million copies sold, "Helter Skelter" is the bestselling true-crime book of all time.

This book covers the Manson murders of 1969, when a series of mysterious killings were conducted by cult leader Charles Manson and his followers.

"Helter Skelter" gives a firsthand account of the Manson case; author Vincent Bugliosi was a prosecuting attorney during the trial.

This book includes everything from the investigation, arrest and prosecution of Manson. It was released in 1974, just a few years following the Manson trial.

3. ‘The Stranger Beside Me,’ Ann Rule

Ann Rule has written many successful true-crime books.

Her most popular title is "The Stranger Beside Me," a chilling firsthand account of one of the most well-known serial killers: Ted Bundy.

Ted Bundy holding his hand up

Author Ann Rule struck up a friendship with Ted Bundy (shown here), who would go on a killing spree a few years later. (Getty Images)

Rule formed a friendship with Bundy while they were co-workers at a Seattle crisis clinic. 

Rule knew Bundy as a friend before he was revealed to the world as a serial killer.

Other popular true-crime books by Rule are "Green River, Running Red," "The Want-Ad Killer," "The I-5 Killer" and "Everything She Ever Wanted."

4. ‘The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez,’ Philip Carlo

"The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez" is the result of years of research by author Philip Carlo. 

The book is based on nearly 100 hours of interviews Carlo did with Ramirez while he was on California's death row.

Richard Ramirez in court

Nearly 100 hours of interviews with the serial killer were used to create the book "The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez." (Getty Images)

5. ‘American Predator,’ Maureen Callahan

"American Predator" is about a serial killer named Israel Keyes who was described as "a force of pure evil" by a prosecutor.

Keyes struck targets all over the United States for 14 years.

Author Maureen Callahan was intrigued by this killer who evaded capture for more than a decade. Callahan spent several years working on this book before it was released in 2019.

6. ‘The Devil in the White City,’ Erik Larson

The 2003 true-crime book "The Devil in the White City" tells two stories in one. 

It tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, the architect who led construction of Chicago's World Fair in 1893, and H.H. Holmes, a serial killer who created what has been dubbed as the "Murder Castle."

