5-ingredient no-churn coffee ice cream for International Coffee Day
Cara Lenz of MidwesternHomeLife.com shares her "smooth, silky" homemade recipe with Fox News
Spoon up this delicious, no-churn coffee ice cream ahead of International Coffee Day, Oct. 1.
"The moment I realized I could make smooth, silky homemade coffee ice cream with just five ingredients and no ice cream maker, I was sold," Cara Lanz, of MidwesternHomeLife.com, tells Fox News.
"It’s better than anything in the stores — and I get to add as many chocolate chips as I want! And the jolt of caffeine makes it a perfect afternoon pick-me-up," she said.
Lanz’s top tip for making this coffee ice cream is to chill the cream, the bowl, and the beaters before whipping the cream. "Whipping cold cream ensures maximum volume and a creamy texture," she says. Get the full recipe below.
No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream by Cara Lenz of MidwesternHomeLife.com
Serves 8
Prep time: 5 minutes + 4 hours freezing time
Ingredients:
2 cups whipping cream (or heavy cream)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
½ cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Chill a large mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for 10-15 minutes.
- Whip cream and vanilla for approximately two minutes, or until light and fluffy.
- In a small bowl, stir together the sweetened condensed milk and espresso powder until the coffee crystals have dissolved.
- Gently fold the sweetened condensed milk mixture and chocolate chips into the whipped cream until combined.
- Place into a tightly sealed container and freeze for at least four hours.