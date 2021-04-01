New York man accused of rigging hunting camp to explode

As it turns out, hunters are pretty good at spotting traps.

A New York man allegedly attempted to rig an explosion at a hunting camp in Hamilton County — but fortunately, the potential targets noticed something was wrong and likely prevented the explosion from occurring.

Irving Talavera Jr. is accused of attaching fireworks to the door frame of the hunting camp’s front door, and rigging them to spark when the door was opened, WNYT reports. Prior to the incident, Talavera had also allegedly used the camp’s propane stove to fill the camp with the flammable liquefied gas.

Members of the hunting club identified Talavera as a former member of the group, The Daily Gazette reports. However, Talavera had previously been kicked out of the club.

Afterward, on March 21, two members of the club went to the camp to change the locks on the building, in response to Talavera’s removal, WNYT reports. As the two men approached the hunting camp, they say they noticed the smell of propane. This prompted one of the men to go behind the building to turn off the propane tank. They then waited about 20 minutes for the gas to clear.

When they opened the door, the fireworks Talavera had rigged did create a spark, but no explosion followed.

Talavera allegedly admitted to family members of his would-be victims that he had left the propane on, and set the fireworks by the door. Talavera had also claimed that he was simply joking, according to reports.

He turned himself in last week on charges related to the incident.