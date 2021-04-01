Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

New York man accused of rigging hunting camp to explode

The suspect allegedly set fireworks to spark in a building filled with propane gas

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As it turns out, hunters are pretty good at spotting traps.

A New York man allegedly attempted to rig an explosion at a hunting camp in Hamilton County — but fortunately, the potential targets noticed something was wrong and likely prevented the explosion from occurring.

Irving Talavera Jr. reportedly turned himself in last week on charges related to the incident.

Irving Talavera Jr. reportedly turned himself in last week on charges related to the incident. (iStock)

Irving Talavera Jr. is accused of attaching fireworks to the door frame of the hunting camp’s front door, and rigging them to spark when the door was opened, WNYT reports. Prior to the incident, Talavera had also allegedly used the camp’s propane stove to fill the camp with the flammable liquefied gas.

MISSOURI ANNOUNCES FIRST BLACK BEAR HUNTING SEASON THIS FALL

Members of the hunting club identified Talavera as a former member of the group, The Daily Gazette reports. However, Talavera had previously been kicked out of the club.

Afterward, on March 21, two members of the club went to the camp to change the locks on the building, in response to Talavera’s removal, WNYT reports. As the two men approached the hunting camp, they say they noticed the smell of propane. This prompted one of the men to go behind the building to turn off the propane tank. They then waited about 20 minutes for the gas to clear.

When they opened the door, the fireworks Talavera had rigged did create a spark, but no explosion followed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Talavera allegedly admitted to family members of his would-be victims that he had left the propane on, and set the fireworks by the door. Talavera had also claimed that he was simply joking, according to reports.

He turned himself in last week on charges related to the incident.