Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Year in Review
Published

New Year’s Eve crowd in NYC’s Times Square still parties despite coronavirus limits

Across the U.S., other events were being planned in multiple cities – including Nashville, Tennessee, site of Fox’s "All-American New Year" celebration

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Tourists explain why they came to Times Square this New Year's Eve Video

Tourists explain why they came to Times Square this New Year's Eve

Fox News Digital spoke to people in Times Square about why they traveled to New York and what they are looking forward to in 2022.

The New Year’s Eve party in Times Square in New York City was scaled back for a second year in a row Friday night because of the coronavirus – but optimism for 2022 remained intact.

City officials and NYPD brass were limiting the gathering to 15,000 people for the annual midnight ball drop, a decades-long tradition that normally attracts far greater numbers.

NEW YEAR'S WISHES FROM AMERICANS INCLUDE THIS FERVENT HOPE: ‘NEVER SEE A FACE MASK AGAIN’

As usual, those in crowd in Midtown Manhattan included people who got there early.

"I’ve been waiting since 2:45 p.m.," Henry Brown, 57, of Manhattan, told the New York Post.

Attendees had to show proof of vaccination, the Post reported.

"They checked my vaccination card four times," Bryce Steven, 25, of Albany, New York, told the newspaper. "It’s good, though. It means they care about us."

The Big Apple was seeing relatively mild early-winter weather, with temperatures around 50 degrees as the clock neared midnight. Other years have seen far less comfortable conditions.

Times Square, NYC prepares to celebrate the New Year Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Across the U.S., other events were being planned in multiple cities – including Nashville, Tennessee, site of Fox’s "All-American New Year" celebration. Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and others hosted the event from the famous Wildhorse Saloon in Music City.

Fox News personalities reveal New Year's resolutions for 2022 Video

Additionally, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo and Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek were reporting from New Orleans' French Quarter, while Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie was in Folly Beach in Charleston, S.C.. And Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth watched revelers ring in the new year from Tampa, Florida.

Fox News’ Cortney O’Brien contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX