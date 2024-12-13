Expand / Collapse search
Ring in the new year in style with these 2025 party essentials

Celebrate 2025 with festive party decorations

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Host a party your friends won't stop talking about all 2025. 

Host a party your friends won't stop talking about all 2025.

If you’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party this year, be prepared to host the party of the new year with the right party supplies. From 2025 glasses to balloons, table covers, napkins and more, these party supplies can liven up your party and get your guests excited about the new year.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, use balloons to create a stunning entrance arch or a vibrant centerpiece for your table. Incorporate the 2025 glasses as both a fun accessory and a decorative element by placing them around the room or using them as part of a table setting. By thoughtfully arranging these simple items, you can transform your venue into a lively and welcoming environment that sets the perfect tone for ringing in the new year.

New Year’s Eve party supplies bundle: $16.99 

Get everything you need in one pack. 

Get everything you need in one pack.  (Amazon )

You can get all the party supplies you need in this New Year's Eve party supply bundle. It includes 2025 balloons, a hanging sign, 2025 glasses and a variety of other gold, black and white balloons you can put around the house.

You can get all your party decor on Amazon, and get it shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Happy New Year plates and table supplies: $19.99

These tablecloths and paper plates add some festivity to your table. 

These tablecloths and paper plates add some festivity to your table.  (Walmart)

Serve all your festive foods and desserts on New Year’s themed plates when you get this Happy New Year table supplies pack. You get a banner, a tablecloth and 16 nine- and seven-inch plates, cups, utensils and napkins.

New Year's Eve glasses: $12.99

Pass out 2025 glasses to all your guests. 

Pass out 2025 glasses to all your guests.  (Walmart)

Every New Year's Eve party needs glasses with the new year on them. This pack of 2025 glasses has a variety of different glasses styles, so partygoers can choose ones that match their style. You get 10 different glasses in each pack.

Plastic champagne flutes: $4.48

Sip champagne from sparkly glasses. 

Sip champagne from sparkly glasses.  (Walmart)

Champagne is a staple of any good New Year’s Eve party, but if you don’t have multiple champagne glasses lying around, plastic ones will work, too. This six-pack of plastic champagne flutes have gold glitter to add to the festivities. Plus, they’re recyclable when the party’s over.

Star crackers: $18.50

Crackers are festive and fun. 

Crackers are festive and fun.  (Paper Source)

Star crackers help you celebrate the new year with a bang. When the clock strikes midnight, grab one of these eight crackers and pop it to show your excitement for the start of 2025. Inside is a mix of black and gold confetti.

Funny New Year’s napkins: $11

These funny napkins will make all your guests laugh. 

These funny napkins will make all your guests laugh.  (Paper Source)

A pack of funny napkins keeps your house clean and adds some fun to the party. This set of napkins features the hilarious saying "Let’s get this party started because I would love to be in bed by 11." For the early birds that choose to have an earlier party, these napkins really get the sentiment across.

GET READY FOR POTLUCK SEASON WITH THESE COOKING AND PARTY ESSENTIALS

Activated party lights: on sale for $9.99

Original price: $12.99

Turn on these lights for an exciting party!

Turn on these lights for an exciting party! (Amazon )

Turn the party up a notch by creating the perfect mood lighting. This small sound-activated party light won’t take up a ton of space, but it can transform your home into party central. The light has three sound-activated modes and seven lighting modes, so you can customize the lights to your liking.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

222-piece glow in the dark party supplies: $37.99

Party late into the night with more than 200 glow sticks, bracelets and glasses. 

Party late into the night with more than 200 glow sticks, bracelets and glasses.  (Amazon)

Glow lights are a fun addition to any party. You can get a pack of 222 glow in the dark party supplies. You’ll get glow in the dark glasses, bracelets and necklaces all in different neon colors. Pass them out at the party and turn the lights down and all your guests can dance, mingle and have a great time.

