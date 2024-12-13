Ring in the new year in style with these 2025 party essentials

If you’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party this year, be prepared to host the party of the new year with the right party supplies. From 2025 glasses to balloons, table covers, napkins and more, these party supplies can liven up your party and get your guests excited about the new year.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, use balloons to create a stunning entrance arch or a vibrant centerpiece for your table. Incorporate the 2025 glasses as both a fun accessory and a decorative element by placing them around the room or using them as part of a table setting. By thoughtfully arranging these simple items, you can transform your venue into a lively and welcoming environment that sets the perfect tone for ringing in the new year.

You can get all the party supplies you need in this New Year's Eve party supply bundle. It includes 2025 balloons, a hanging sign, 2025 glasses and a variety of other gold, black and white balloons you can put around the house.

Serve all your festive foods and desserts on New Year’s themed plates when you get this Happy New Year table supplies pack. You get a banner, a tablecloth and 16 nine- and seven-inch plates, cups, utensils and napkins.

Every New Year's Eve party needs glasses with the new year on them. This pack of 2025 glasses has a variety of different glasses styles, so partygoers can choose ones that match their style. You get 10 different glasses in each pack.

Champagne is a staple of any good New Year’s Eve party, but if you don’t have multiple champagne glasses lying around, plastic ones will work, too. This six-pack of plastic champagne flutes have gold glitter to add to the festivities. Plus, they’re recyclable when the party’s over.

Star crackers help you celebrate the new year with a bang. When the clock strikes midnight, grab one of these eight crackers and pop it to show your excitement for the start of 2025. Inside is a mix of black and gold confetti.

A pack of funny napkins keeps your house clean and adds some fun to the party. This set of napkins features the hilarious saying "Let’s get this party started because I would love to be in bed by 11." For the early birds that choose to have an earlier party, these napkins really get the sentiment across.

Original price: $12.99

Turn the party up a notch by creating the perfect mood lighting. This small sound-activated party light won’t take up a ton of space, but it can transform your home into party central. The light has three sound-activated modes and seven lighting modes, so you can customize the lights to your liking.

Glow lights are a fun addition to any party. You can get a pack of 222 glow in the dark party supplies. You’ll get glow in the dark glasses, bracelets and necklaces all in different neon colors. Pass them out at the party and turn the lights down and all your guests can dance, mingle and have a great time.