New dating site only pairs people who have an ‘extreme age gap’

A new dating website is connecting people who like to have at least a 20-year age gap with their potential partners.

The site, 20 Dating, launched on Monday and was created by developers who say “finding such a large age gap on a standard dating site is immensely difficult,” according to a report from South West News Service – a British news agency.

Users who join the site will be matched to people who are two decades younger or older than they are. Larger age gaps can be specified as well.

The minimum age allowed to join is 18 while the maximum age set on the site is 99.

“I created the 20 Dating site as I believe that finding such a large age gap on a standard dating site is immensely difficult,” David Minns, the creator of the website told SWNS. "I just want to take away the stigma of big age gaps and to help people avoid being ridiculed on other popular dating sites."

“At 20 [Dating] you know everyone is open to large differences in age,” he added. “If extreme age gaps are good enough for A list celebrities then why not everyone else?”

The unconventional website is also said to make matches based on users’ personalities aside from age.

And unlike some other dating websites, users are provided the option to upload - or not - photos of themselves and are allowed to start a conversation without one, according to 20 Dating’s key facts. Cropped photos are accepted on the platform as well to protect users’ privacy.

Additionally, the website has “no barriers to communication,” so users can message anyone who interests them. Though, if there is undesired contact, users can be blocked.

Users can search for matches by distance or hobbies and filter through profiles by gender, sexuality or pictures.

So far, 20 Dating has 350 members: 66% identify as male, 32% as female and 2% as transgender.

The website is free at this time but a “VIP upgrade” will be built into the site at some point in the future.