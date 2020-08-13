British dating forum for anti-maskers faces backlash: 'OkStupid'

If dating during a global pandemic isn't enough of a health risk already, now there’s a website dedicated to anti-maskers looking for love.

A British dating forum for anti-mask-wearing singles called “Love in a Covid Climate” and hosted under a website called LockdownSceptics.org launched on Sunday.

“We’ve introduced a dating forum at (Lockdown Sceptics), so singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing,” British author Toby Young, creator of the forum, tweeted.

Critics were quick to slam the dating forum, calling it “OkStupid ” — a riff on the popular dating app/website OkCupid. Others called the premise of the website “unhinged."

The forum has already received more than 60 posts, featuring one that reads: “Clever and good-looking guy, happy to date and kiss un-masked 35-50 ladies (slim, intelligent, confident and kind)," The Guardian reported.

Another response came from a 48-year-old self-proclaimed "no-nonsense" divorcé who claimed to be "fed up with the back teeth of this woke nonsense and the bit by bit destruction of a once-decent country. Never worn a mask and won't now."

As of Thursday, there were 313,798 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. and 46,706 deaths.

Despite the urgency for those in the forum to freely frolic during COVID-19 without protection (face coverings that is), other online dating websites are aiming to capitalize on the video dating market. Match Group, which operates dating websites and apps like Match.com, Tinder and Hinge, had released video-chatting tools for its platforms in the spring at the height of the coronavirus when the shutdown of public places like restaurants and bars forced singles to get chatty from home.