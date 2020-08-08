New dating app for cat lovers launches on International Cat Day

Cat lovers unite!

A new dating app called Tabby launched on Saturday and its premise is to bring owners of the furry friends together in their own quest for love.

The app was released on Aug. 8, which is International Cat Day.

"Cat-lovers will be able to meet each other, plan cat-friendly dates, get deals from cat companies, and share videos, photos, and stories all while their cats are in their element — at home," a press release from the company said.

Tabby allows people to put in the typical details that they would on a regular dating app, but it also welcomes users to plug in details about their cats, Metro reported.

According to the release, studies have shown that cat lovers “are often skipped over and seen as less desirable” on other dating platforms. Tabby hopes to turn that around, offering a place specifically for people who own and love cats.

The app even has two spokespeople: actor Nathan “The Cat Lady” Kehn and rapper Sterling “TrapKing” Davis.

“Cat is a lifestyle,” Kehn, who owns four cats, said in a statement. “They’re an important, uncompromising part of our lives. Cat people are just as unique as the cats they love, but we understand each other. Finding someone who loves cats the way that you do is vital.”

Davis, who leads a nonprofit in Atlanta that traps and rehabilitates stray cats, said that he’s actually had women stop talking to him because of his cats.

Tabby was created by the same people who released Dig, a dating app for dog lovers, earlier this year.

According to the Tabby press release, the app is available on the App Store, Google Play and on its website.

Some of the proceeds from the app will go to specific cats and cat rescue groups that Tabby features on its social media sites, the release said.

