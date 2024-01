Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Then He said to them all, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me’" (Luke 9:23).

This Bible verse is from the Gospel of Luke , one of the three synoptic Gospels.

Also known as Luke the Evangelist, Luke is widely regarded as the author of both the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts, according to Christian website Overviewbible.com.

Luke wrote more of the New Testament than anyone else — even more than the apostle Paul, that site notes.

He lived during the first century and "he also likely had direct access to the apostles and other accounts of Jesus’ life and ministry," the site also indicates.

"Following Jesus is the smartest, scariest, most thrilling and fulfilling path one can take," Pastor Jon Bell told Fox News Digital.

Bell is senior pastor at Calvary Chapel in Flower Mound, Texas.

Many of the disciples "immediately put down what they were doing to follow Him," said Bell.

"There must have been something about Him that caused them all to leave all behind to follow."

Following Jesus was not only an "adventure" for the disciples — but a way to find eternal life in Christ.

"They also found that Jesus was the way, the truth and the life. It definitely wasn’t easy, but it was awesome," said Bell. "Following Jesus is awesome."

Following Jesus means, as the verse indicates, that people must deny themselves.

This, Bell told Fox News Digital, means human beings "cannot follow ourselves, our impulses, our own agenda, and follow Jesus at the same time."

"Jesus is going in the opposite direction of the world," said Bell. "It's an ‘either or’ thing."

Those seeking to follow Christ need to ask themselves, "What am I living for, and how is that demonstrated in what I do?" said Bell.

"Some deceive themselves by thinking they are following Jesus, while at the same time living for themselves, or the world, while thinking church attendance, prayer, Bible study or good deeds will suffice," he said.

"The Bible," said Bell, "says God is looking for obedience over sacrifice. Obedience is a good indicator of the authenticity of our faith … There are a lot of things a nonbeliever can do without even being saved."

When obedience is done out of love, it "shows great faith."

"A good question to ask yourself is, ‘When have I ever said no to something, or myself, because I am a follower of Christ?’" said Bell.

Following Jesus will naturally result in the denial of self, Bell told Fox News Digital.

"Jesus is not going to lead us into evil, sin, selfishness and worldliness," he said. "Jesus said the kingdom of heaven is not in eating and drinking, but in righteousness, peace and the Holy Spirit."

So humanity, he said, is either "living for self or living for God."

"As the disciples learned, following Jesus not only transformed their lives, but transformed others' lives. You are not asked to be in charge, but to follow," said Bell.

"When you do follow, you will discover life at its fullest," said Bell.

"When Jesus is leading — you are succeeding."

