New addition at DC zoo: Baby gorilla is first to be born in five years, staff is 'overjoyed'

A baby western lowland gorilla was born on May 27 at the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., leaving zoo personnel "overjoyed," a press release announced.

The gorilla was born sometime between midnight and 6:15 a.m., said the zoo.

The animal's parents are 20-year-old Calaya and 31-year-old Baraka.

The baby gorilla is the first gorilla in five years to be born at the zoo. The last western lowland gorilla to be born at the zoo was a male named Moke.

ZOO JOY: HEARTS MELT WHEN ORANGUTAN 'ASKS' TO SEE BABY THROUGH ENCLOSURE, THEN 'KISSES' GLASS

Moke is also the offspring of Calaya and Baraka, said the zoo in its release.

The newborn's sex and other characteristics are yet to be determined, said the release. Zookeepers are letting mama gorilla Calaya bond and care for her child without human interference, and are "cautiously optimistic" that the newborn gorilla will thrive.

"We are overjoyed to welcome a new infant to our western lowland gorilla troop," Becky Malinsky, curator of primates at the National Zoo, said in a press release (groups of gorillas are called "troops").

"Calaya is an experienced mother, and I have every confidence she will take excellent care of this baby, as she did with her first offspring, Moke," Malinsky went on. "Since his birth in 2018, it’s been wonderful seeing her nurturing and playful side come out."

MISSOURI ZOO WELCOMES NEWBORN BOREAN ORANGUTAN JUST BEFORE MOTHER'S DAY

"I encourage people to visit our gorilla family and be inspired to help save this critically endangered species in the wild," said Malinsky.

The National Zoo's Great Ape House was closed until May 30 to give mother and child additional privacy, said the zoo.

The zoo is interested in seeing how parents Calaya and Baraka, along with their first offspring, adapt to their new addition, they noted.

"Baraka has a relaxed and playful personality; over the last few years, he has been very tolerant of his 5-year-old son's antics," said the National Zoo.

MISSING WALLABY FOUND IN MEMPHIS ZOO AFTER STORM: 'SEARCHED MULTIPLE TIMES'

"Keepers are most excited to see how Moke will react to and interact with his new sibling — especially once the baby becomes active and independent."

The National Zoo announced Calaya's pregnancy in a March 23, 2023, press release.

The zoo explained that she bred with Baraka in September 2022, and that "a common human pregnancy test" was used to determine she was pregnant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we prepare to welcome a new western lowland gorilla to our troop, we hope this baby’s impending arrival inspires the public to care about these charismatic, intelligent and fascinating animals," Malinsky said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Every new birth contributes to the conservation of this species, as they are critically endangered in the wild."

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that the number of wild western lowland gorillas has decreased by 60% over the last two decades due to poaching and disease.