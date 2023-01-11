National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: How one company is doing its part

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day occurs annually on January 11.

There are over 40.3 million victims of modern slavery globally, including one in four children, according to a United Nations 2016 report.

Incidents are said to be increasing every year.

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING?

Nearly 2,200 people were referred to U.S. attorneys for human trafficking offenses in 2020, a 62% increase from 2011, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

With many offenses going undetected, companies are taking a stand and raising the awareness about the issue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue and the company's Goya Cares spokesperson Natalie Maniscalco joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss their efforts.

Goya Cares is a program created to help bring awareness to child mental health and child human trafficking.

Maniscalco said the company is using the platform to inform the public about what they’re doing.

"We’re also rolling out initiatives for preventative education," she said.

Goya has rolled out new packaging for bean cans in which customers can scan a QR code on the item to find out more information about the initiative.

"We have to move away from this destruction … It’s terrible."

Unanue believes it is their duty to care for those who are not cared for, he said on Wednesday.

"Well, we're not owned by George Soros or BlackRock or anyone like that," noted Unanue.

"We are a privately held company. So from the very beginning, we are a Goya family."

He also said, "We are part of the immigrant family, but we are part of the U.S. family, the world community, and we always put God first."

"Every person on this planet was chosen by God."

"It's part of our upbringing," he added.

"You know, we're here with a purpose … God created us for purpose, and every person on this planet was chosen by God and it's so important to love and build and care for those who are not cared for," continued Unanue.

"God has created humanity, but humanity has created every way to destroy itself," he also said.

"We have to move away from this destruction … It’s terrible," he emphasized.

With the crisis at the U.S. souther border growing by the day, Unanue said this is an important time to raise awareness of human trafficking.

For more information on Goya’s initiatives, visit goyacares.com.

