Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

Nanny and 5-year-old with Down syndrome say daily affirmations together — 'so emotional'

North Dakota college student leads little boy in her care through his daily affirmations: See the video

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Adorable boy recites daily affirmations taught by his nanny Video

Adorable boy recites daily affirmations taught by his nanny

Eva Abfalter has been working on reciting daily affirmations with the little boy she cares for, Cohen Nordin, 5, of North Dakota.

When Sarah Nordin received a video of her 5-year-old son, Cohen, reciting affirmations before school one morning, it made her "so emotional." 

It was sent to her by Cohen's nanny, Eva Abfalter. 

"I didn't even know they were doing this each day," Nordin of West Fargo, North Dakota, told Fox News Digital.

LITTLE BOY FROM MINNESOTA HAS 'WRONG' ANSWER WHEN MOM ASKS WHO MADE HIM 'SO CUTE'

It turns out they've been practicing nearly every day for a year before Cohen boards his school bus, Nordin said.

  • little boy with nanny
    Image 1 of 2

    Eva Abfalter (right), a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, has started say daily affirmations with a little boy she takes care of, Cohen Nordin of West Fargo, North Dakota. (Sarah Nordin )

  • little boy with nanny 2
    Image 2 of 2

    Cohen (left) is 5 and has Down syndrome. Cohen and his nanny, Eva Abfalter (right), have been practicing daily affirmations for nearly a year, mom Sarah Nordin told Fox News Digital. (Sarah Nordin )

Abfalter, who is studying speech and language pathology at the Minnesota State University Moorhead, told Fox News Digital that when she started the affirmations with Cohen, they were barely intelligible.

Cohen has Down syndrome and speech is frequently, but not always, a challenge for kids with the condition. 

"Now he can pretty much say them all on his own," Abfalter said. "Sometimes I prompt him with the first sound, but that's it." 

In the video, Cohen can be heard saying, "I am smart, I am handsome, I am going to have a good day, I am important." (See the video at the top of this article).

ARKANSAS STUDENT DRESSES AS HER 2ND-GRADE TEACHER FOR SCHOOL 'SUPERHERO DAY': 'MELTED MY HEART'

Abfalter said she got the idea to say affirmations with Cohen from a video she saw on TikTok.

  • little boy with sign
    Image 1 of 2

    Speech can be a challenge for kids with Down syndrome, so Cohen's nanny started saying positive phrases to him with Cohen repeating after her. (Sarah Nordin )

  • little boy with bus
    Image 2 of 2

    Cohen Nordin, 5, stands outside his school bus. He recently appeared in a video with his nanny, Eva Abfalter, where he recites positive affirmations each day: "I am smart, I am handsome, I am going to have a good day, I am important."<strong> </strong> (Sarah Nordin )

"I think it can really change the way a child views themselves," she said, adding that she hopes if Cohen is having a tough day, he can draw on his affirmations for confidence.

"I'm happy he can take [this tool] into school each day," Abfalter noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Abfalter said she's proud of Cohen for coming so far in his speech.

"I'd love to take credit, but it's he and his family that put in the work every day," she added. "He's the hardest working kid I know." 

cohen and nanny split

Abfalter hopes Cohen can draw from his affirmations if he ever finds himself having a tough day at school, she said. (Sarah Nordin )

Nordin told Fox News Digital that Cohen "loves" Abfalter. 

"She believes in him just as much as we do," Nordin added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.