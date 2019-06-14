Nancy Pelosi's yellow motorcycle jacket likened to Elvis, Michael Jackson, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Kill Bill'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made her thoughts clear during a Thursday press briefing, calling out Republicans for refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his latest statements, while rooting on the Golden State Warriors before the NBA Finals game later that evening, in a yellow motorcycle jacket.

Style critics have since concurred that the zipper-fixed look was “edgy” for the politician, while playfully comparing the jacket to fashion moments made famous by Elvis, Michael Jackson, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill.”

“See my yellow jacket? Golden State Warriors,” Pelosi told reporters at the event of her mustard-colored coat. She completed the look with royal blue slacks and pumps, fully complimenting the Warriors’ team colors.

The designer of the eye-catching jacket remains unclear at this time.

Watchful social media commenters, meanwhile, had a whole lot to say about the fashion statement.

“I’m appalled by the yellow leather jacket. Elvis wouldn’t even wear that,” one Twitter user said.

“Michael Jackson called and wants his yellow jacket back,” another joked.

“Speaker Pelosi sporting her Buffy yellow leather jacket. I wonder if she'll start hunting vampires,” another wondered.

“Loving the yellow Kill Bill motorcycle jacket,” another chimed in.

Fans gushed over the design, declaring they want to “channel” her energy through the bold look, while other Twittizens speculated if the look moment had a deeper sartorial meaning.

“What message is Speaker Pelosi sending with the golden yellow leather jacket she is wearing? Only commenting [because] it is edgy compared to her usual style. Anyone else notice?” one offered.

Critics, however, argued that the occasion wasn’t appropriate for the style statement.

“You thought it was appropriate to step to the microphone today when America is outraged and talk about your yellow Golden State Warriors jacket,” one skeptic said.

“Cute yellow jacket - now do your job, Nancy,” another echoed.

Notably, this is the second time in recent months that Pelosi’s outwear has made fashion headlines.

In December, the 79-year-old’s “blood-red” red Max Mara coat flew off store shelves following an explosive, televised meeting, during which she and Sen. Chuck Schumer clashed with the president on security at the U.S.-Mexico border.