Musical instruments for beginner musicians that are easy to learn

Learning any instrument for the first time is going to take time and dedication.

There are so many benefits to learning an instrument. Once you get the hang of it, playing music can help relieve stress and also ignite your creativity.

If you have very minimal musical experience, there are certain instruments that are widely considered easier to learn than others. Luckily, there are several resources at your disposal today to learn an instrument. You can sign up to take lessons, or you can hop online and watch beginner-level videos to help you get the basics down.

When deciding on what instrument you'd like to learn, think about the reasons why you want to learn to play music. Are you looking for an instrument you could potentially play in a band with others?

Do you want to write your own music? Are you looking for something to play in your downtime as a new hobby?

Your reason for wanting to play music can help you narrow down the instrument you want to play. Remember, you can always learn more than one, but starting out with a single instrument is good practice.

Budget is another big factor to keep in mind. Playing an instrument can be expensive. When you're first learning, you don't have to buy the most expensive gear. Once you get better, and decide that playing the instrument is something you really want to pursue, you can upgrade to something a little higher in quality.

Here are some instruments that are considered to be among the easier ones to learn:

In many schools, especially at the elementary level, students get their first experience playing an instrument on the recorder in their music classes.

The woodwind instrument is extremely budget-friendly and easy to learn. Learning to read music on a recorder is ideal, as you will only have to read single notes to play, rather than chords.

If you enjoy playing the recorder, you can use it as a stepping stone to playing another woodwind instrument, such as the flute or the clarinet.

The ukulele is an extremely popular instrument for beginners to learn. Ukuleles can be bought for very low prices, allowing musicians to learn to play without having to empty their pockets.

The ukulele is also extremely portable in its small size, so you can easily take it with you wherever you'd like to play.

For beginner musicians, the ukulele is widely accepted as being easier to learn than the guitar. One reason for this is because it has fewer strings.

Pulling out your harmonica and playing a tune for friends makes for a great party trick.

There are several different types of harmonicas you can learn to play, but the diatonic harmonica is what most choose, as it is the easiest to learn, and the most commonly heard in popular American hits.

One skill you'll need to learn in order to play the harmonica is proper breath control. You can practice taking long, deep breaths before you play, for a clean sound.

You'll be playing "Heart Of Gold" and "Piano Man" in no time.

If you have always wanted to play the drums, playing an instrument like the bongos first may be easier (and more affordable) for you.

Bongos, congas or a snare drum are all great options for beginner drummers, and they will teach musicians the basics they need to potentially move on to a drum set.

Bongos and congas are both played with your hands, while the snare drum is played with sticks.

Percussion instruments like the triangle, shakers and tambourine are also considered easy to learn, though they may not be a probable instrument to play if you aren't part of a band.

Learning the piano can be intimidating. It's large size and high price tag can turn away many potential players.

A piano requires lots of physical space in the home, and it may be hard for beginners to catch on.

One alternative for beginning musicians is an electric keyboard. This instrument is portable and less expensive than a classical piano.

For those wishing to write their own music, a keyboard is a great option. There are endless amounts of tutorials and resources you can find online for free to help you learn how to play the keyboard.