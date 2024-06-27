Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel 'Love Earth' tour due to illness

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release 'Early Daze,' a collection of recordings, on Friday

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Neil Young is hitting pause on his "Love Earth" tour. 

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old musician and Crazy Horse announced that they will be taking an "unplanned break" due to illness among various band members. 

"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," Young wrote in a message posted to his website. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!"

Neil young performs on stage

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are taking an "unplanned" tour break due to illness among band members. (Getty Images)

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop," he continued. "We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1."

Neil Young sings

Young apologized for the inconvenience on his website. (Getty Images)

"We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us," the message concluded. "With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

Young did not specify who among the band had fallen ill. 

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment and express concern. 

"Neil canceling the rest of his tour is a bummer," one follower posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Hope everyone is better sooner than later."

"S---. Feeling grateful to have caught that Pine Knob show," another wrote. "Hope everything is okay."

This isn't the first tour cancellation fans have witnessed this summer. 

Last week, country music star Mark Chesnutt announced the cancellation of his tour as he recovers from emergency quadruple bypass surgery. 

Mark Chesnutt

Chesnutt is now recovering after his surgery. (Getty Images)

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," his team wrote on Instagram.

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

