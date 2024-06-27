Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel 'Love Earth' tour due to illness

Neil Young is hitting pause on his "Love Earth" tour.

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old musician and Crazy Horse announced that they will be taking an "unplanned break" due to illness among various band members.

"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," Young wrote in a message posted to his website. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!"

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop," he continued. "We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1."

"We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us," the message concluded. "With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

Young did not specify who among the band had fallen ill.

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment and express concern.

"Neil canceling the rest of his tour is a bummer," one follower posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Hope everyone is better sooner than later."

"S---. Feeling grateful to have caught that Pine Knob show," another wrote. "Hope everything is okay."

This isn't the first tour cancellation fans have witnessed this summer.

Last week, country music star Mark Chesnutt announced the cancellation of his tour as he recovers from emergency quadruple bypass surgery.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," his team wrote on Instagram.

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."