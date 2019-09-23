Expand / Collapse search
Museum of the Bible fashion show features Bible-inspired looks from Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel

By Caleb Parke
The Museum of the Bible held its first-ever women's fashion show featuring biblically-inspired couture from top designers.

Last week's sold-out fundraising event featured pieces displayed in the Museum of the Bible Collection in Washington, D.C., from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Chanel.

"I think that the Bible impacts fashion because fashion was based in history, and what was old always becomes new again, and like any other trend, biblically inspired clothing is really something that never goes out of style," the show's stylist, Lauren Rothman, author of "Style Bible: What to Wear to Work," told CBN News.

Some of the pieces from the Museum of the Bible's first-ever women's fashion show. (Karen Saunders Photography)

The show culminated with an exclusive, one-of-a-kind couture gown designed by Chiara Boni, which was donated to the Museum of the Bible's permanent collection.

The dress is modeled after the Sistine Chapel.

"We were asked to create the finale look… which is an enormous honor," Anthony Vecchione, president of Chiara Boni La Petite Robe USA, said in a statement. "I asked our designer, Chiara Boni, to design an exclusive, one-of-a-kind couture gown especially for this cause, which we will be donating to the museum. We are so proud to participate in such a wonderful event."

The biblically-inspired fashion will be available for viewing on the museum's Impact Floor throughout the year.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke