©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mouse shocks millions on internet by cleaning up man's shed overnight and it's all caught on video

A retiree noticed his shed items were being moved during the night

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Rodney Holbrook, a retired postal worker, recently noticed his shed was looking different from day to day. After setting up a camera, he spotted a mouse coming into the shed and apparently tidying up for him. Check it out!

A mighty mouse is making sure a man’s workspace is as organized as possible.

Rodney Holbrook, 75, a retired mail carrier, noticed some things were changing position in his shed from day to day. 

The Wales resident told the Animal News Agency that a mouse has been tidying up his space for about two months now. 

"At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed," he recalled.

So Holbrook decided to put a camera in his home’s outdoor shed to see what was happening when he wasn’t around. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Clean box of items

Rodney Holbrook, who captured videos of a rodent cleaning up items in a shed in Buithwells, Powys, Wales, is shown looking at the assembled box of items. "I couldn't believe it," he said. (Animal News Agency)

Shockingly, Holbrook said he saw a mouse cleaning up his space by picking up clothes pegs, screwdrivers, plant pot trays, corks and more from his workbench and putting them into a box in the middle of his space. 

The video, Holbrook said, was shocking to him. 

"I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," he told the Animal News Agency. 

Mouse moving items

A mouse was spotted moving all sorts of items into a bin in the middle of the night after Holbrook set up a camera.  (Animal News Agency)

"It really was amazing to see the footage — some of the things that it tidies away are really unusual."

Now, Holbrook said he doesn’t even bother tidying up at the end of the day because he knows the mouse will do it for him. 

"I know he will see to it," he said. 

Holbrook in front of shed

Holbrook uses the shed for DIY projects and noticed some of his items were "moving" around during the night. (Animal News Agency)

The retiree said the mouse appears almost every night as he’s currently working on a DIY project in the shed.

"I think he would tidy my wife away if I left her in there!" he said.

Holbrook told the Animal News Agency that he has nicknamed the rodent "Welsh Tidy Mouse."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 