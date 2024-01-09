Mouse shocks millions on internet by cleaning up man's shed overnight and it's all caught on video

A mighty mouse is making sure a man’s workspace is as organized as possible.

Rodney Holbrook, 75, a retired mail carrier, noticed some things were changing position in his shed from day to day.

The Wales resident told the Animal News Agency that a mouse has been tidying up his space for about two months now.

"At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed," he recalled.

So Holbrook decided to put a camera in his home’s outdoor shed to see what was happening when he wasn’t around. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Shockingly, Holbrook said he saw a mouse cleaning up his space by picking up clothes pegs, screwdrivers, plant pot trays, corks and more from his workbench and putting them into a box in the middle of his space.

The video, Holbrook said, was shocking to him.

"I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," he told the Animal News Agency.

"It really was amazing to see the footage — some of the things that it tidies away are really unusual."

Now, Holbrook said he doesn’t even bother tidying up at the end of the day because he knows the mouse will do it for him.

"I think he would tidy my wife away if I left her in there!"

"I know he will see to it," he said.

The retiree said the mouse appears almost every night as he’s currently working on a DIY project in the shed.

Holbrook told the Animal News Agency that he has nicknamed the rodent "Welsh Tidy Mouse."

