Moschino debuts giant backpack, gets mocked on Twitter

The fashion pendulum has swung far, far away from the micro bags of 2019.

A (laughably) large Moschino backpack made its "subway catwalk" debut Dec. 9, during the fashion house's Prefall 2020 runway show.

Though the massive bag was just one of many large accessories featured in the show — which was comprised of mostly oversized items, including giant fanny packs, purses, and, at one point, a lighter — it was the one that most struck a chord on Twitter, which has since tirelessly mocked the look.

The colossal backpack is just part of the runway, however, so those on the subway likely won’t be encountering life-size bags anytime soon — which Twitter will likely be pleased to hear.

However, for those that actually wanted such a bag, a Japanese brand called CWF really did debut a ridiculously oversized backpack back in January.

The retail price of that bag, known as the Backpacker’s Closet, was over 25,000 yen, or around $240.