More guns – pieces of art with knotted barrels, in this case – come to city in north Mexico

Replicas of a sculpture of a knotted pistol that was designed in honor of the late musician John Lennon are being displayed this month in Monterrey, an industrial city in northern Mexico that knows about gun violence.

The 13 pieces in a variety of colors and designs were made by individuals and organizations. They include a soccer ball motif by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), as well as a 1960s-style pop art design by Lennon's fellow-Beatle, Paul McCartney.

"The presentation is very eloquent, the gun barrel obstructed to promote non-violence ... It's a good idea," said visitor Lorenzo Zamarrón.

The original sculpture, called "Non-Violence," was created by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reutersward as a tribute to Lennon, who preached non-violence but was shot to death outside his New York home in 1980. It was part of the Strawberry Fields memorial in New York's Central Park and later given to the United Nations, according to the website for the Non-Violence Project.

There are replicas of the original knotted pistol around the world, including the 4-foot, 66-pound structures at the Cerro de Obisbo, a popular park in Monterrey. The exhibit of the other replicas runs through April 30.

Monterrey and other parts of the state of Nuevo León fell victim to drug violence from warring cartels during former President Felipe Calderón's stepped-up assault on organized crime.

Deaths from firearms in Monterrey, Mexico's third-largest city, jumped from 91 in 2006, before the offensive started, to 532 in 2011, one of the most violent years, according to government statistics. The murder rate has fallen steadily since then. Calderón left office in November 2012.

