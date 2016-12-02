From Drug Den To Vital Highway In Mexico
The Durango-Mazatlan Highway vies to be one of Mexico's greatest engineering feats, designed to bring people, cargo and legitimate commerce safely through a mountain range known until now for marijuana, opium poppies and an accident-prone road called the Devil's Backbone.
ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AND THEREAFTER - This June 11, 2013 photo shows an aerial view of the recently completed cable-stayed bridge called the Baluarte in the western Sierra Madre near Concordia, Mexico. The Durango-Mazatlan Highway vies to be one of Mexico's greatest engineering feats, designed to bring people, cargo and legitimate commerce safely through a mountain range known until now for marijuana, opium poppies and an accident-prone road called the Devil's Backbone.
ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AND THEREAFTER - This June 11, 2013 photo shows an upward looking view of the recently completed bridge called the Baluarte in the western Sierra Madre near Concordia, Mexico. Communal tree farmers say that the federal government hasn't paid them sufficiently for access to their property during the construction and hasn't repaired the damage caused to pine forests, water supplies and endangered species habitat. The farmers have an injunction suspending construction near the bridge while a court considers their case.
Fotografía aérea del 11 de junio de 2013 que muesta el recién completado puente de tirantes más alto del mundo, llamado Baluarte, sobre un desfiladero de 400 metros (1.200 pies), en la Sierra Madre Occidental, cerca de Concordia, México. La carretera Durango-Mazatlán es una de las obras de ingeniería más notables de México e incluirá 115 puentes y 61 túneles a ser usados para transportar gente, cargamentos y mercaderías legítimas a través de una cadena de montañas conocida por la marihuana, amapolas que producen opio y una ruta donde abundan los accidentes llamada Espinazo del Diablo.
