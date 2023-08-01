Expand / Collapse search
Published

Mom refuses to swap plane seats with stranger, plus a quiz on The Beatles

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tammy nelson window seat

Tammy Nelson's TikTok video has over 3.4 million views, more than 89,000 likes and some 7,000 comments — with most people applauding Nelson for keeping the seat she originally selected.  (@myconquering/CONQUERring.com)

'WHAT WOULD YOU DO?'  A woman revealed in a viral TikTok that she refused to give up her window seat to another mom on a plane. Was she wrong? Continue reading...

'FISH OF A LIFETIME' – An Arkansas fisherman pulled an injured 165-pound paddlefish onto shore. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

OBSESSED  An NYU psychologist shares what takes place in the brains of the most diehard fans as those who adore Taylor Swift appear to be obsessed. Continue reading...

taylor swift and fans split image

Emily Garten of Long Island, New York, reacts to Taylor Swift on stage during the Eras Tour on May 28, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Fans attend "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.  (Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Sarah Garten)

SERVICE TO NATION – Country music star Craig Morgan has announced his re-enlistment in the Army Reserve. Here's why. Continue reading... 

'KEEP AWAY FROM GLASS?' – Piranhas were brought back to a zoo after a 30-year absence due to myths about the fish's fearsome nature. See the video...

TWIST AND SHOUT – How much do you know about John, Paul, Ringo and George? Try this fun and interactive quiz about all-things Beatles! Continue reading...

Beatles quiz

Beatles quiz! Test your musical knowledge of the popular band in this lifestyle quiz!  (AP Images)

READY FOR VAYCAY? – From Florida to California, here are the top spots in America to book a vacation right now. Continue reading…

TECH TIP – If you own Apple products, sharing your files between devices is easier than ever. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share your media. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

