Mom of YouTube star, 15, admits that her daughter’s Las Vegas wedding was fake for 'clickbait'

The mother of a 15-year-old social media star revealed that her daughter’s recent Las Vegas wedding to her boyfriend, 16, was simply for “clickbait,” publicized in a monetized YouTube video. Though the questionable stunt soon caught heat online, the mom says the teens are “committed” to the future of their relationship — though she refused to comment on the rumor that her daughter was pregnant.

Danielle “Dani” Cohn rose to Internet fame on Musical.ly (now part of TikTok) and now commands a following of 3.5 million users on Instagram and 1.2 million on YouTube, BuzzFeed reports.

On April 13, the teen shocked fans by sharing a clip called “We got married" to her YouTube page, which has since been viewed almost three million times. In the footage, Cohn “marries” her boyfriend Mikey Tua in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Though the teen sweethearts were all smiles as they went through the motions of tying the knot, fans were not left laughing.

“This is way out of hand now,” one video commenter moaned.

“Middle schoolers after a week of dating,” another joked.

“On this episode for Dr. Phil,” another cynic smirked.

“Bro April Fools is over,” one chimed in, likening the stunt to Justin and Hailey Bieber's April Fools’ prank that they were pregnant.

In the days since, Cohn’s mother, Jennifer, told BuzzFeed that she feels “pretty sad that this has become such a huge deal” as her daughter continues to face backlash and ridicule for the clip.

“It was a YouTube video like most YouTube people do for clickbait,” Jennifer, who acts as Cohn’s manager, said. “She committed to her best friend in Vegas ... legally they can’t get married.”

“People prank and do all kinds of stuff on the internet,” she continued to muse, though she did not respond to BuzzFeed’s “multiple inquiries” regarding Cohn’s self-perpetuated rumor that she is expecting.

Just a few days before, Cohn’s legions of followers were left scratching their heads when she posted a photo to Instagram of Tua kissing her bare stomach; Tua then tweeted “Expecting 08/14/19."

Neither of the teens has publically addressed the matter on social media since.