'Identical' mom, daughter baffle TikTok followers with their looks in dance videos

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for this duo.

A mom and her teenage daughter have become TIkTok sensations because they look almost like identical twins.

On Tuesday, Stacie Smith, 41, posted a video of herself and her 16-year-old daughter Madison dancing to the beginning of Selena Gomez’s song “Who Says” on TikTok.

KRISTEN BELL SAYS SHE ‘WALKED IN’ ON DAUGHTERS DRINKING NONALCOHOLIC BEER DURING ZOOM CLASS

The video, which has been seen more than 1.2 million times as of Wednesday evening, has the question, “Aren’t you that mother/daughter duo that people think are twins?” imposed on the video of the mother and daughter wearing similar sweaters and denim shorts.

“Since it’s said so often, we went there,” Smith’s caption on the video said. “Still don’t see it!”

WOMAN’S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP 3 MONTHS EARLY TO COMFORT COMMUNITY DURING ‘HORRIBLE’ YEAR

Even if Smith doesn’t see it, many viewers commented that they had a difficult time telling the two apart.

“Took me two watches to find out who the mom is,” one person wrote.

“I’ve watched it 10 times trying to figure out which one was the mom,” one person said. “Had to come to the [comments] to find out.”

“OH. MY. GOD!!!” another person wrote. “IDENTICAL!!! I SWEAR!!!”

CAT PLEADS WITH OWNER FOR WALK LATE AT NIGHT IN ADORABLE VIDEO, MELTS TIKTOK’S HEART

“God literally said, ‘Copy and paste,’” someone else said.

Another person added: “3D printers have come a long way…”

Someone even asked Smith if she had Madison “when you were 2.”

“I’m dying!!!!” Smith responded. “Had her when I was 25. I’m 41. She’s 16.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith’s recent post wasn’t the first time she’s uploaded mind-boggling videos with her daughter on TikTok.

Based on her TikTok profile, Smith has posted at least nine videos of herself and her daughter.

One video from earlier this month has been viewed more than 244,100 times and shows Smith and her daughter doing a synchronized dance to a version of Usher’s song “Yeah,” while wearing a black shirt and denim shorts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Again, the video baffled viewers.

“I’m honestly asking which one is the momma,” one person wrote. “You seriously look like sisters!”

“Thought these were both college kids,” someone else commented.

Another person added: “Oh my gosh you look like sisters! What a duo!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS