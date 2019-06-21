Model reportedly stranded in Bali because of 'water mark' on passport

Australian model Tegan Martin was reportedly stranded in Bali because of a slight water stain on her passport.

Martin, the former Miss Universe Australia, posted an image of her passport with a wet corner in her Instagram stories, noting that she was not allowed to board her flight at Denpasar Airport because of it.

"Wasn't allowed on my flight due to this water mark in the corner of my passport. Has this happened to anyone else?" she wrote in the caption, The Sun reported.

The 26-year-old also said in a video to her followers that the country had detained other people, too, because of damaged passports.

"Thank you for everyone's concern and for everyone's advice. It looks like this has happened to a few people,” she said, The Sun reported.

Since the New Year, Bali has reportedly been cracking down on allowing passengers to travel with passports that appear damaged. Airlines also face a fine of up to $5,000 if they allow those with “slightly damaged” passports to board.

It is unclear when Martin will be able to leave the country. Her latest Instagram posts have all been shared from the Bliss Sanctuary for Women, a luxury women’s retreat in Bali.