Moana actress says it’s 'absolutely appropriate' for kids to dress up as the princess for Halloween

As discussion surrounding culturally appropriate Halloween costumes heats up ahead of the holiday, the actress who lent her voice to the titular character in Disney’s “Moana” says it’s “absolutely appropriate” for youngsters to dress up as the Polynesian princess on Oct. 31.

“It’s done in the spirit of love and for Disney and for the little ones who just want to dress up as their favorite heroine, I’m all for it,” Auli'i Cravalho told People in a recent interview. “I think it’s absolutely appropriate.”

The Hawaiian born 17-year-old further divulged that she would “totally support” and “encourage anyone” with a desire to dress up as the 2016 hit flick’s adventurous leading lady.

“Parents can dress up as Moana, too,” Cravalho said.

As noted by the outlet, Disney pulled a Maui costume the year the filmed debuted, after public outcry that the look was racist.

“The team behind Moana has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some,” reps for the entertainment giant told People at the time. “We sincerely apologize.”

According to USA Today, Moana costumes are currently available for purchase at Disney, Amazon, Walmart, Party City and Target.