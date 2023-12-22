Missouri woman keeps $10K worth of Christmas decorations displayed in a 'Santa Room' all year round

A 37-year-old woman isn’t taking down her Christmas decorations any time soon.

Heather Shayne of St. Louis, Missouri, has a dedicated Santa room in her home for all of her Christmas decorations.

The packed room, with items estimated to be worth $10,000, is what Shayne calls her "Santa room." It has more than 1,200 mugs, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, reindeer and more.

Shayne said her obsession began in 2015 when she bought a few Santa mugs to celebrate the holiday, SWNS reported.

"I just love everything about Christmas — the music, the decorations and spending time with family and friends," she said.

Shayne said that although she doesn’t feel like she’s Santa’s No. 1 fan — she’s definitely up there on the list.

"I just love the Christmas spirit," she told SWNS.

Over the last eight years, she's continued buying Christmas decorations, including trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

The Christmas lover said she keeps the decorations up all year round with the goal of having so many Christmas-themed items that the walls can't be seen.

"Everybody knows [that] I’m obsessed," she said.

"I don’t think they totally understand it, but they know I have fun with it."

Shayne said her husband Daniel is a "clean freak," which is why her collection sits in the basement where the door can be closed to the festive items.

"We can close the door and pretend it isn’t there, but he’ll just have to deal with it," she told SWNS.

Shayne’s Instagram account is "Mrssantaclausss," where she posts all things Christmas for her over 14,000 followers.

It’s safe to say Shayne is looking forward to December 25.

