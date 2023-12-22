Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Missouri woman keeps $10K worth of Christmas decorations displayed in a 'Santa Room' all year round

The 'Santa room' has over 1,200 Christmas mugs, twinkling lights, trees and reindeer

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A 37-year-old woman isn’t taking down her Christmas decorations any time soon. 

Heather Shayne of St. Louis, Missouri, has a dedicated Santa room in her home for all of her Christmas decorations. 

The packed room, with items estimated to be worth $10,000, is what Shayne calls her "Santa room." It has more than 1,200 mugs, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, reindeer and more. 

Shayne said her obsession began in 2015 when she bought a few Santa mugs to celebrate the holiday, SWNS reported.

"I just love everything about Christmas — the music, the decorations and spending time with family and friends," she said. 

Santa room

The Christmas obsession began in 2015 when Heather Shayne of St. Louis bought a few Santa mugs for the holidays.  (SWNS)

Shayne said that although she doesn’t feel like she’s Santa’s No. 1 fan — she’s definitely up there on the list. 

"I just love the Christmas spirit," she told SWNS. 

Heather Shayne and decorations

Christmas-obsessed Heather Shayne is shown buying even more festive decorations during the summer for her Christmas room.  (SWNS)

Over the last eight years, she's continued buying Christmas decorations, including trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

The Christmas lover said she keeps the decorations up all year round with the goal of having so many Christmas-themed items that the walls can't be seen. 

"Everybody knows [that] I’m obsessed," she said. 

"I don’t think they totally understand it, but they know I have fun with it."

Santa room

Shayne has a collection of Santa mugs, Christmas trees and much more.  (SWNS)

Shayne said her husband Daniel is a "clean freak," which is why her collection sits in the basement where the door can be closed to the festive items.

"We can close the door and pretend it isn’t there, but he’ll just have to deal with it," she told SWNS. 

Shayne’s Instagram account is "Mrssantaclausss," where she posts all things Christmas for her over 14,000 followers.

Shayne home decor

Shayne's Santa obsession doesn't bother her husband, a "clean freak" — because she keeps most of it in their basement.  (SWNS)

It’s safe to say Shayne is looking forward to December 25. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Shayne for further comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 