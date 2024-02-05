Missing dog reunited with owner after solo adventure on New Jersey transit train

A lost dog who boarded a New Jersey transit train last week was reunited with his owner following a solo adventure during Thursday morning's commute.

According to police, the dog went missing after following a stranger onto a New Jersey Transit train during the morning commute last week.

The dog rode the train for five stops before officers found him onboard, and took him to a local shelter.

On Sunday, NJ Transit Police thanked the community for helping reunite the owner with the dog and announced that he had been safely returned to his owner.

"The dog is reunited with the owner. We previously asked you to share our lost dog post. Many of you shared it abroad. You helped to spread the word and return the dog home! This is what community and teamwork is all about! Thank you!" NJ Transit Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The NJ Transit train has had its fair share of four-legged visitors.

Back in December, a steer, named Ricardo, escaped from a local slaughterhouse and was spotted running loose on the NJ Transit train tracks.

After the ordeal went viral, the New Jersey Transit Authority sold plush toys of the bull in his honor, with a portion of the proceeds going towards supporting Ricardo's new life at an animal sanctuary, the transit authority said.