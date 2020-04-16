Minnesota photographer captures life under coronavirus lockdown with porch 'porchtraits'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Millions of Americans are spending a whole lot more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and hopefully, it’s with loved ones. To highlight that silver lining, one photographer is gathering families outside on their porches for photo shoots to capture daily life in the era of social distancing.

Since launching the “porch-trait” series in mid-March, Dave Puente has photographed over 200 residencies for the project. Though he’s based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, the photographer and filmmaker has driven over 2,000 miles in search of the perfect shot, mostly taking photos in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“Business had come to a halt for me and for so many. I just felt I had to do something,” Puente told Fox News of his initial inspiration. “‘So I decided to give from what I did have: plenty of time, and my craft. I wanted to give somebody something that they can hang on their wall and in a few years look back on it and see that in such a frantic and scary time, there was some silver lining.”

The photographer kicked off the venture on March 18 – soon after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency – and spent the first three days shooting clients and friends. Promoting the campaign with the hashtags like #porchtraits and #porchraits on Instagram and Facebook, word quickly spread and Puente has been contacted by interested subjects ever since.

“About 175 of the families [photographed so far] are people I've never met before! Currently, there are about 350 people on queue in our email database and hundreds more reaching out on social media,” he said.

For now, Puente is taking the “porchtraits” for free and intends to continue the project for “at least” the duration of the pandemic.

In conversation with Fox News, the photographer discussed why the creative endeavor matters, what’s he’s envisioning next, and how to take your own great "porchtrait" at home.

FOX NEWS: How would you define or explain the porch portrait series?

Dave Puente: The porch series or #porchraits is not just a passion project, it’s a compassion project giving free portraits to anyone who reaches out. It's a big metaphorical hug and a keepsake for people during this difficult time.

FOX: What’s it like to photograph families for the special series?

Puente: Photographing these families is humbling. I feel a sense of honor and privilege to enter their world at this time. Although uncertain for many, many of these families are still finding something to celebrate. Everyone has been so excited to see me. I think it represents a bigger sentiment of just being "seen" and "heard" by someone else, if only for a brief moment.

FOX: What surprises you about the reaction to the project?

Puente: I just look forward to each and every address. One by one, each residence has a story that I'm blown away by. People with grit, courage, grace and hope. That is encouraging! The next home is what I look forward to... and the next, and the next.

FOX: Do you have any tips for people on taking their own "porchtrait" photos during this extraordinary outbreak?

Puente: Yes! Time of day is everything. I shoot most of my families between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., as well as 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., to achieve more flattering light. If you are shooting with young kids, you can try tickling or saying something you know they'll laugh at. For my kids (ages 2 and 4), fart jokes get them every single time, so that's my go-to if I need them to smile or laugh.

It's important to be open-minded. Some of the best images don’t require looking at the camera.