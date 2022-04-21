Expand / Collapse search
Family
Minnesota family named tallest in the world with one member standing over 7 feet

The Trapp family has an average height of 6 ft 8 in

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Don't try to sell a ladder to this family.

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the world's tallest family lives in Minnesota. The combined height of the family of five is the same length as a tennis court, Guinness says.

The Trapp family has an average height of 6-feet, 8-inches, according to a news release from Guinness.

The Trapp family has an average height of 6-feet, 8-inches, according to a news release from Guinness. (Guinness World Records)

The Trapp family has an average height of 6 feet, 8 inches, according to a news release. The tallest member of the family is the youngest sibling, 22-year-old Adam, who stands at 7 feet, 3 inches.

Molly, the 24-year-old middle sister, is 6-feet, 6-inches tall, and 27-year-old Savanna stands at 6-feet, 8-inches tall. Scott Trapp, the father, stands at the same height.

Krissy, the mom, is the shortest at 6 feet, 3 inches.

In order to get an accurate measurement of Adam's height, Dr. Sudo had to stand on a step-ladder.

In order to get an accurate measurement of Adam's height, Dr. Sudo had to stand on a step-ladder. (Guinness Word Records)

The family was officially measured back in December 2020 by Dr. Anna Sudo, an orthopedics doctor. In order to get an accurate measurement of Adam's height, Sudo had to stand on a step-ladder.

In order to get the most accurate measurement, each family member was measured three different times during the same day. Each time they were measured, they did so standing up and laying down. The numbers were averaged together to calculate the most accurate height.

The tallest member of the family is the youngest sibling, 22-year-old Adam, who stands at 7 ft, 3 in.

The tallest member of the family is the youngest sibling, 22-year-old Adam, who stands at 7 ft, 3 in. (Guinness World Records)

While being tall has its advantages (each of the Trapp kids were recruited to colleges to play either basketball or volleyball), they say that being so tall has its downsides. For example, Savanna says that she had a very painful growth spurt where she grew about an inch-and-a-half in one month.

Also, shopping can be difficult, as well as fitting in most cars, the family told Guinness.

