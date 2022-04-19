Lost child uses local Minnesota man's vintage payphone to call for help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Payphones aren't entirely extinct in this country.

A Minnesota man has maintained a working payphone at the edge of his property since last fall. While the phone has mainly drawn the attention of curious neighbors, it proved very useful last week.

A young child had become lost in the area, but found the payphone and used it to call 911, Fox 9 reports. Because of this, authorities were able to successfully locate the child and return him home.

"We're just shocked," the phone's owner Brian Davis told FOX 9. "How does this young guy pick up the receiver and figure out how to dial 911?"

MISSING WALLABY FOUND IN MEMPHIS ZOO AFTER STORM: ‘SEARCHED MULTIPLE TIMES’

Davis installed the phone last fall for about $800 (plus an additional $20 added to his landline phone bill). It costs a dollar to call out from the phone, although Davis says he doesn't make much money from it.

"Not a real profitable business I’ll tell you that," Davis explained. "At this point, I should probably file bankruptcy or something."

According to him, the phone was just something he "always wanted to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just thought it would be really fun to remind people of what life was like before we were all on our cell phones and texting each other," he said.

Apparently, the phone is popular with the neighbors and Davis says he's seen people stop by to take pictures by it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We were just completely baffled by it for the first few times we came by it," neighbor Tim Mareck told FOX 9. "It’s definitely a blast from the past."

Mareck continued, "My oldest is 12 and the youngest is nine and they had no idea what it even was."