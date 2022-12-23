Military program allows deployed parents to read storybook favorites to their kids

A military program is bridging the gap between deployed parents and their children.

The United Through Reading program allows servicemen and women to read their children’s favorite books even from thousands of miles away.

In an appearance on Friday on the Fox News Channel, CEO Tim Farrell shared that the holidays are an especially exciting time to connect families through the program.

"United Through Reading [UTR] connects and strengthens the bonds of military families through shared reading aloud no matter the distance," he said on "Fox & Friends."

Farrell explained that there are more than 300 recording stations across the globe located on U.S. Navy ships, at military base libraries and other service units.

Service members are invited to visit their local UTR station to record themselves reading a book of choice — which can then be sent back to their families.

UTR has two mobile story stations on the east and west coasts — where children can enjoy a "comfortable" reading room.

The program has also launched an app, available in all 50 states and nine countries, for on-demand storytelling between military parents and their kids at any time.

Farrell said that the public can help the UTR mission by donating through its website, unitedthroughreading.org.

"We’re just so grateful for the American people," he said.