Home in America
Published

Michigan's cartoonish 'Smurf House' listed at $4.2M

This blue-roofed multimillion-dollar home on Pine Lake Road just hit the market

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
A locally famous house that’s up for sale in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has received mainstream attention after social media users dubbed it the "Smurf House."

The home, which is located at 2690 Pine Lake Road, has a striking blue Cotswold cottage-style roof that has somehow reminded people of the fictional azure creatures.

The uniquely styled house has been listed for $4.2 million by Gwen Schultz of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel – a residential real estate company in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

  • An upfront view of the blue Costwold-style house in the Pine Lake area of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
    The 'Smurf House' is a blue-roofed Cotswold-style home located in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. (WayUp Media)

  • A far away view of the Smurf House, which has a long wraparound driveway.
    The 'Smurf House' has a wraparound driveway and manicured hedges. (WayUp Media)

Schultz told Fox News Digital that the lakefront home was built in 1920 and its roof texture and color were chosen to "match the water and the waves" of Pine Lake, which is a private all-sports waterbody in Oakland County.

"The owner's understanding is that the house has always been blue except in the 1940s when for a short time the whole house was entirely green," Schultz wrote in an email. "The roof is a cedar shake, which has an 80-year life expectancy."

Huber & Associates, a restoration and historical roofing company, is credited for restoring the eye-catching roof.

The blue Cotswold cottage shingles on the 'Smurf House' are distinctly curved and give off an old world or storybook appearance. The home also has blue exterior window shutters.

The blue Cotswold cottage shingles on the 'Smurf House' are distinctly curved and give off an old world or storybook appearance. The home also has blue exterior window shutters. (WayUp Media)

The home’s current owners sought out their services and spent 17 years restoring this seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom property to "its original grandeur," according to Schultz.

She added, "They even so much as traced down an original hand-blown and painted light fixture, and it hangs in the sunroom."

  • The Smurf House has a blue-roofed porch and arched window. There's a dining and side table with four chairs.
    The 'Smurf House' includes a blue-roofed, fan-equipped porch where people can dine. It's accompanied by terracotta floor tiles and large arched windows. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House's front porch has three white columns and a stone wall off to the side. Furniture has been arranged for dining and lounging.
    The front porch of the 'Smurf House' is held up with white columns and has a side door. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has two sets of leaded beveled glass doors in the front of the home.
    The front door of the 'Smurf House' combines wood and leaded beveled glass. It's followed up with a matching vestibule door. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has an expansive entryway and foyer that leads to a great room and staircase.
    The foyer of the 'Smurf House' measures 30 by 10 feet, and has a striking straight-flight staircase. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a great room.
    The great room in the 'Smurf House' is just a short distance from the entryway and stairs. It includes arched and square windows, a fireplace and wood floors. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a formal dining room.
    The 'Smurf House' has a formal dining room with plaster moldings, paneled walls with striking patterns, wall sconces and a chandelier. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House kitchen has a turquoise island.
    The kitchen in the 'Smurf House' has stainless steel appliances, pale blue and beige backsplash tiles, white countertops and a stone island that's turquoise in color. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf house has a blue dining area with arched and square windows.
    The 'Smurf House' has a soft blue dining area with matching walls and floor tiles. Large windows are built into the room. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf house has a cream dining area or sunroom with arched and square windows.
    The 'Smurf House' has a cream-colored dining area that's been paired with brown floor tiles. There's no shortage of sunlight from its massive arched and square windows. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has an upstairs reading nook.
    On the second level of the 'Smurf House' there's a reading nook with a grand window. It's been decorated with regal slate curtains. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a cream master suite.
    The 'Smurf House' has a stunning cream-colored master suite with paneled walls. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a rosy beige bathroom.
    One of the full bathrooms in the 'Smurf House' is decorated with rosy beige wall and floor tiles. The bathtub is surrounded by white subway tiles while the sink cabinet has traditional carvings. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a turquoise bedroom.
    One of the bedrooms in the 'Smurf House' has turquoise walls, a white ceiling and wood floors. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a turquoise sleeping porch.
    The turquoise bedroom is attached to a turquoise sleeping porch. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a sea green bathroom.
    One of the bathrooms in the 'Smurf House' is decorated with various sea green tones, including its wall and floor tiles, radiator and linens. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a lavender bedroom.
    One of the bedrooms in the 'Smurf House' has lavender walls that are accompanied by a white ceiling and wood floors. (WayUp Media)

The buyer of this landmark home will walk into a space that has "tons of character," which includes plaster moldings, leaded and beveled glass, arched windows, a 30-by-10-foot grand foyer and a butler's pantry.

Other notable features the home has include nine fireplaces, a seven-car garage and storage house, sleeping porch-equipped bedrooms, a boat dock and three acres of land with 175 feet on Pine Lake and 187 feet on the Pine Lake Country Club Golf Course.

  • The Smurf House comes with a boat dock that sits on Michigan's Pine Lake.
    The 'Smurf House' has a boat dock on Pine Lake. It's been furnished with a turquoise and black outdoor dining set and lounge chairs. (WayUp Media)

  • The Smurf House has a green garage with four brown doors and brown roofing.
    The 'Smurf House' moves away from the color blue with a green four-door garage. (WayUp Media)

The charming home was built in a Cotswold style, which is an architectural style that developed in the Cotswold region of England. This design style is sometimes referred to as storybook style, according to Mansion Global – a luxury real estate news source.

The Smurf House certainly stands out in the U.S. housing market. According to a report from homebuyer.com, colonial-style homes are some of the most popular in the country. 

In terms of roofing, asphalt shingles are the most common roofing material, according to Acculynx – a leading roofing software company used by contractors.

The blue roof on the 'Smurf House' stands out against other houses in the Pine Lake area.

The blue roof on the 'Smurf House' stands out against other houses in the Pine Lake area. (WayUp Media)

Other nicknames that have been assigned to the Smurf House include Gingerbread House, Frosting House, Hansel and Gretel House and Cinderella’s Castle, Schultz told Fox News Digital.

"The home could belong to anyone who enjoys architecture and a country club or lake-living lifestyle," Schultz wrote to Fox News Digital. "It doesn’t need to be an artist’s home – ideally, it might be an architect’s home or just an executive home."

