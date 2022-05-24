Michigan's cartoonish 'Smurf House' listed at $4.2M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A locally famous house that’s up for sale in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has received mainstream attention after social media users dubbed it the "Smurf House."

The home, which is located at 2690 Pine Lake Road, has a striking blue Cotswold cottage-style roof that has somehow reminded people of the fictional azure creatures.

The uniquely styled house has been listed for $4.2 million by Gwen Schultz of Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel – a residential real estate company in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Schultz told Fox News Digital that the lakefront home was built in 1920 and its roof texture and color were chosen to "match the water and the waves" of Pine Lake, which is a private all-sports waterbody in Oakland County.

"The owner's understanding is that the house has always been blue except in the 1940s when for a short time the whole house was entirely green," Schultz wrote in an email. "The roof is a cedar shake, which has an 80-year life expectancy."

Huber & Associates, a restoration and historical roofing company, is credited for restoring the eye-catching roof.

The home’s current owners sought out their services and spent 17 years restoring this seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom property to "its original grandeur," according to Schultz.

She added, "They even so much as traced down an original hand-blown and painted light fixture, and it hangs in the sunroom."

The buyer of this landmark home will walk into a space that has "tons of character," which includes plaster moldings, leaded and beveled glass, arched windows, a 30-by-10-foot grand foyer and a butler's pantry.

Other notable features the home has include nine fireplaces, a seven-car garage and storage house, sleeping porch-equipped bedrooms, a boat dock and three acres of land with 175 feet on Pine Lake and 187 feet on the Pine Lake Country Club Golf Course.

The charming home was built in a Cotswold style, which is an architectural style that developed in the Cotswold region of England. This design style is sometimes referred to as storybook style, according to Mansion Global – a luxury real estate news source.

The Smurf House certainly stands out in the U.S. housing market. According to a report from homebuyer.com, colonial-style homes are some of the most popular in the country.

In terms of roofing, asphalt shingles are the most common roofing material, according to Acculynx – a leading roofing software company used by contractors.

Other nicknames that have been assigned to the Smurf House include Gingerbread House, Frosting House, Hansel and Gretel House and Cinderella’s Castle, Schultz told Fox News Digital.

"The home could belong to anyone who enjoys architecture and a country club or lake-living lifestyle," Schultz wrote to Fox News Digital. "It doesn’t need to be an artist’s home – ideally, it might be an architect’s home or just an executive home."