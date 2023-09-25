Michigan siblings reunite with their 3-year-old brother after his 6-month hospital stay for cancer treatment

In a moving scene captured on video, a family was reunited with its youngest member after the little boy spent six months in the hospital for cancer treatment.

The Fowlers live in Shelby Township, Michigan, but have been spending time separately from the youngest sibling of all.

Beckett Fowler was diagnosed with an AT/RT (atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor) in March — and has been in the hospital ever since, as SWNS reported.

TEXAS SIBLINGS REUNITE IN EMOTIONAL VIDEO AFTER BROTHER SAVES 2-YEAR-OLD SISTER FROM DROWNING

Eleven hours away from his siblings, Beckett Fowler has been at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for his cancer treatment.

During a break from treatment, Beckett Fowler’s dad, Brett Fowler, brought the boy home to see his siblings in Michigan.

The three eldest Fowler siblings — Aaron Fowler, 13, Cadence Fowler, 11, and Paisley Fowler, nine — were excited to be reunited with their three-year-old brother, as seen in a family video shared with SWNS. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

MAN JUMPS INTO FAST-FLOWING RIVER TO RESCUE LITTLE GIRL: SEE THE HEROIC MOMENT

Dad Brett Fowler, 34, resigned from his sales manager job to go with Beckett Fowler to Memphis for his treatment.

During this time, Beckett Fowler’s mom, Tammie, has been at home with the other three siblings in Michigan.

Brett Fowler told SWNS the siblings were happy to be reunited — even if it was only for a few days.

"They are all equally in love with Beckett," he said.

"His brothers and sisters are his best friends."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Brett Fowler said the siblings spent every minute together during their time at home — noting that when Beckett Fowler woke up in the morning, he would immediately wake up his siblings as well.

"He’s a tough little warrior."

"We all went to their nana and grandpa’s house and played with toys, rode the golf cart around and spend much-needed time with family," he said.

Tammie Fowler told Fox News Digital that Beckett Fowler is "doing very well" and she hopes he'll be starting the fourth out of his fifth round of chemotherapy this week.

"He’s a tough little warrior," she said.

CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS: HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT A PARENT WHO HAS A CHILD WITH CANCER

Beckett Fowler was diagnosed with AT/RT earlier this year after having constant bouts of nausea, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

AT/RT is a rare, fast-growing tumor that typically begins in the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Cancer Institute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The central nervous system tumor tends to occur in children under the age of three.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.