Michigan man builds 'poop wall’ after dispute with neighbor: Report

A man has reportedly retaliated against a neighbor with cow dung in a small Michigan town.

Wayne Lambarth, the neighbor who claims a 250-foot wall of manure was erected following a property line dispute he had with a fellow farm owner last year, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

The unusual divider separates the two properties in Lodi Township, a civil township situated inside Washtenaw County, Mich.

Aside from serving as a physical divider, Lambarth and his tenants told FOX 2 the manure wall comes with a powerful stench.

The farmer who built the wall, whose identity has remained anonymous, denied the organic structure is a "poop wall."

"It's a compost fence," he reportedly told FOX 2.

Composting is the act of adding organic material to soil to help plants grow, which can include food or yard waste, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Manure is not listed as an ideal compostable material under the EPA, but knowledgeable agricultural experts say it’s an alright thing to do, including one guide from North Dakota State University.

Moreover, a compost fence tutorial on doityourself.com states that built fences are meant to help keep animals out of compost with wiring or other fencing materials. An organic material like manure is not suggested as a viable option.

Representatives at Lodi Township Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

FOX 2 reports that officials from the area have said nothing can be done since the wall sits on private property.

It is not clear if the manure wall can be related to any local or state land ordinances.

Lambarth’s family has lived in the area for more than a century and was first developed by his grandfather.